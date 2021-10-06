Hong Kong is in the top 10 of the World's 50 Best Restaurants

Back from their 2020 hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the results of the World's 50 Best Restaurants 2021 are in.

Noma, which finally received its third Michelin star this year (having held two Michelin stars for over a decade) and is widely known and credited for its creative interpretation of Nordic cuisine in Copenhagen, Denmark, claimed the number one spot and takes home The World's Best Restaurant and The Best Restaurant in Europe awards. For Hong Kong, The Chairman, which is currently Asia and Hong Kong's Best Restaurant comes in at number 10 and makes Hong Kong proud with the Highest Climber Award, jumping up from number 41 in 2019.

Photograph: Courtesy The Chairman Founder Danny Yip winning Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2021

Overall, eight restaurants from Asia make the list, including Odette in Singapore, which comes in at number eight and is awarded The Best Restaurant in Asia. Den and Narisawa in Tokyo, Japan rank at number 11 and 19 respectively, Ultraviolet in Shanghai comes in at number 35, while Sühring in Bangkok takes 40th place. Other Asian restaurants that are new entries include Burnt Ends in Singapore and Florilège in Tokyo.

According to the 50 Best organisation rules, previous number one restaurants are no longer eligible to be voted on the list again. However, even though Noma claimed the top spot in 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2014, they qualified for the list as it opened in a new location in 2018. So, apparently, that's OK then. Other previous champions that have come from the United States, UK, Spain, Denmark, Italy and France, will be placed in a category called 'The Best of the Best', a list of all the restaurants that have been awarded The World’s Best Restaurant over the years.

Photograph: Courtesy The Chairman Signature steamed flowery crab with rice noodles

At this moment, no Asian or South American restaurants have ever made it to the top of the list, nor are there any restaurants from the Middle East, North Africa or India. Meanwhile, only four restaurants in the top 50 list are helmed by female chefs. With this in mind, it'll be interesting to see how equality will feature on these prestigious and global best restaurants lists in the future.

The announcement of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2021 took place during a live ceremony in Antwerp, Belgium and while some were able to attend the ceremony, many chose to watch it virtually via Facebook or YouTube due to travel restrictions and safety, which is something we have all had to get used to these days and may still be the way forward for award ceremonies to come.

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2021

1. Noma (Copenhagen, Denmark) - The Best Restaurant in Europe Award

2. Geranium (Copehagen, Denmark)

3. Asador (Atxondo, Spain)

4. Central (Lima, Peru) - The Best Restaurant in South America Award

5. Disfrutar (Barcelona, Spain)

6. Frantzen (Stockholm, Sweden)

7. Maido (Lima, Peru)

8. Odette (Singapore) - The Best Restaurant in Asia Award

9. Pujol (Mexico City, Mexico) - The Best Restaurant in North America Award

10. The Chairman (Hong Kong) - Highest Climber Award

11. Den (Tokyo, Japan)

12. Steirereck (Vienna, Austria) - Art of Hospitality Award

13. Don Julio (Buenos Aires, Argentina)

14. Mugaritz (San Sebastian, Spain)

15. Lido 84 (Gardone Riviera, Italy) - New entry / Highest New Entry Award

16. Elkano (Getaria, Spain)

17. A Casa do Porco (Sao Palo, Brazil)

18. Piazza Duomo (Alba, Italy)

19. Narisawa (Tokyo, Japan)

20. Diverxo (Madrid, Spain) - New entry

21. Hiša Franko (Kobarid, Slovenia)

22. Cosme (New York, USA)

23. Arpège (Paris, France)

24. Septime (Paris, France)

25. White Rabbit (Moscow, Russia)

26. Le Calandre (Rubano, Italy)

27. Quintonil (Mexico City, Mexico)

28. Benu (San Franciso, USA)

29. Reale (Castel di Sangro, Italy) - Re-entry

30. Twins Garden (Moscow, Russia)

31. Restaurant Tim Raue (Berlin, Germany)

32. The Clove Club (London, United Kingdom)

33. Lyle’s (London, United Kingdom)

34. Burnt Ends (Singapore) - New entry

35. Ultraviolet (Shanghai, China)

36. Hof van Cleve (Kruishoutem, Belgium)

37. Singlethread (Healdsburg, USA) - New entry

38. Borago (Santiago, Chile) - Sustainable Restaurant Award

39. Florilège (Tokyo, Japan) - New entry

40. Sühring (Bangkok, Thailand)

41. Alléno Paris Au Pavillon Ledoyen (Paris, France)

42. Belcanto (Lisbon, Portugal)

43. Atomix (New York, USA) - New entry

44. Le Bernardin (New York, USA)

45. Nobelhart & Schmutzig (Berlin, Germany) - New entry

46. Leo (Bogota, Colombia)

47. Maaemo (Oslo, Norway) - Re-entry

48. Atelier Crenn (San Franciso, USA)

49. Azurmendi (Larrabetzu, Spain)

50. Wolfgat (Paternoster, South Africa) - New entry

