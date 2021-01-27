Michelin Guide 2021: The stars of Hong Kong and Macau revealed

[title]
As Hong Kong continues to battle the current outbreak with another extension of social distancing regulations, the city’s restaurant industry also carries on and despite the struggle, keeps moving forward all the same. Last year, we saw many of Hong Kong’s best restaurants adapt their menus, pivot their businesses, or simply move on, changing the culinary landscape as we know it. But through sheer resilience, many restaurants have come through and that in itself is definitely worth celebrating.
Broadcasted live in a digital ceremony, the 13th edition of the Michelin Guide for Hong Kong and Macau revealed the best restaurants worthy of stars in 2021. All restaurants are judged on five criteria including quality of products, mastery of flavour and cooking techniques, the personality of the chef in their cuisine, value for money, and consistency between visits. The 2021 selection also debuted a new distinction: the Michelin Green Star which recognised the restaurants that embraced an environmental and sustainable responsibility. This includes doing their part in food waste reduction, recycling, and promoting local and ethical ingredient sourcing.
Helmed by Argentinian chef-founder Agustin Balbi, Andō is awarded one Michelin star this year
In Hong Kong, seven new one-star additions were announced including Andō, helmed by Argentinian chef-founder Agustin Balbi who combines his vision and background with the skills he honed in Japan to tell a unique story of culinary eloquence. Chinese restaurants Yè Shanghai in Tsim Sha Tsui also gained a star thanks to its remarkable regional cuisine spanning Shanghai, Jiangsu and Zhejiang, as did The Chairman, lead by restaurateur Danny Yip and their impressive Cantonese dishes, and JW Marriott’s classic Cantonese restaurant Man Ho. Japanese restaurants also came out tops with chef Mitsuhiro Araki’s eponymous Edomae sushi restaurant The Araki making a one-star entrance this year, along with Kappo-style restaurant Zuicho, and Hong Kong’s coolest yakitori joint Yardbird.
Yakitori restaurant Yardbird earns its first star in 2021
Levelling up with two stars, Tate which is helmed by chef Vicky Lau who marries the art and wisdom of French and Chinese cuisine, along with French restaurant L’Envol, lead by chef Olivier Elzer, are promoted to great fanfare. Meanwhile, the debut Michelin Green Star is brought home by Simon Rogan’s Hong Kong outpost of Roganic which is committed to locally sourced produce, a zero-waste policy, an in-house herb and microgreen garden, and a series of sustainability talks and workshops for students and organisations.
Tate Dining Room grabs two stars in this year's Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau
A total of 87 restaurants in Hong Kong (69) and Macau (18) received coveted Michelin star(s) this year, while two restaurants in both regions were awarded the new Michelin Green Star. Scroll down for the full list of Michelin-starred restaurants.
Michelin Guide Hong Kong 2021
Three stars (seven restaurants)
8½ Otto e Mezzo – Bombana
Caprice
Forum
L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon
Lung King Heen
Sushi Shikon
T'ang Court
Two stars (12 restaurants)
Amber
Arbor
Bo Innovation
Écriture
Kashiwaya
L’Envol – up from one star
Sun Tung Lok
Sushi Saito
Ta Vie
Tate Dining Room – up from one star
Tin Lung Heen
Ying Jee Club
One star (50 restaurants)
Aaharn
Ah Yat Harbour View (Tsim Sha Tsui)
Andō – NEW
Arcane
Beefbar
Celebrity Cuisine
Duddell’s
Épure
Fook Lam Moon (Wan Chai)
Fu Ho
Gaddi’s
Guo Fu Lou
Ho Hung Kee (Causeway Bay)
IM Teppanyaki & Wine
Imperial Treasure Fine Chinese Cuisine (Tsim Sha Tsui)
Jardin de Jade (Wan Chai)
Kam's Roast Goose
Lei Garden (Kwun Tong)
Liu Yuan Pavillion
Loaf On
Louise
Man Ho – NEW
Man Wah
Mandarin Grill + Bar
Ming Court (Mong Kok)
New Punjab Club
Octavium
Pang's Kitchen
Petrus
Roganic
Rùn
Ryota Kappou Modern
Shang Palace
Spring Moon
Summer Palace
Takumi by Daisuke Mori
The Araki – NEW
The Chairman – NEW
Tim Ho Wan (Sham Shui Po)
Tosca di Angelo
VEA
Xin Rong Ji
Yan Toh Heen – down from two stars
Yardbird – NEW
Yat Lok
Yat Tung Heen
Yè Shanghai (Tsim Sha Tsui) – NEW
Zest By Konishi
Zhejiang Heen
Zuicho – NEW
Michelin Green star (Hong Kong)
Roganic
Michelin Guide Macau 2021
Three stars (three restaurants)
Jade Dragon
Robuchon au Dôme
The Eight
Two stars (six restaurants)
Alain Ducasse at Morpheus
Feng Wei Ju
Golden Flower
Mizumi
Sichuan Moon
Wing Lei
One star (nine restaurants)
Lai Heen
8½ Otto e Mezzo – Bombana
Pearl Dragon
The Golden Peacock
The Kitchen
Tim’s Kitchen
Wing Lei Palace – NEW
Ying
Zi Yat Heen
Michelin Green Star (Macau)
IFT Educational Restaurant
