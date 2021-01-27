Hong KongChange city
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Roganic
Photograph: Courtesy Roganic

Michelin Guide 2021: The stars of Hong Kong and Macau revealed

Seven new one-star restaurants, two restaurants promoted to two stars, and Hong Kong’s Roganic gets a green star

By
Fontaine Cheng
Advertising

As Hong Kong continues to battle the current outbreak with another extension of social distancing regulations, the city’s restaurant industry also carries on and despite the struggle, keeps moving forward all the same. Last year, we saw many of Hong Kong’s best restaurants adapt their menus, pivot their businesses, or simply move on, changing the culinary landscape as we know it. But through sheer resilience, many restaurants have come through and that in itself is definitely worth celebrating. 

Broadcasted live in a digital ceremony, the 13th edition of the Michelin Guide for Hong Kong and Macau revealed the best restaurants worthy of stars in 2021. All restaurants are judged on five criteria including quality of products, mastery of flavour and cooking techniques, the personality of the chef in their cuisine, value for money, and consistency between visits. The 2021 selection also debuted a new distinction: the Michelin Green Star which recognised the restaurants that embraced an environmental and sustainable responsibility. This includes doing their part in food waste reduction, recycling, and promoting local and ethical ingredient sourcing.

Helmed by Argentinian chef-founder Agustin Balbi, Andō is awarded one Michelin star this year

In Hong Kong, seven new one-star additions were announced including Andō, helmed by Argentinian chef-founder Agustin Balbi who combines his vision and background with the skills he honed in Japan to tell a unique story of culinary eloquence. Chinese restaurants Yè Shanghai in Tsim Sha Tsui also gained a star thanks to its remarkable regional cuisine spanning Shanghai, Jiangsu and Zhejiang, as did The Chairman, lead by restaurateur Danny Yip and their impressive Cantonese dishes, and JW Marriott’s classic Cantonese restaurant Man Ho. Japanese restaurants also came out tops with chef Mitsuhiro Araki’s eponymous Edomae sushi restaurant The Araki making a one-star entrance this year, along with Kappo-style restaurant Zuicho, and Hong Kong’s coolest yakitori joint Yardbird.

Yakitori restaurant Yardbird earns its first star in 2021

Levelling up with two stars, Tate which is helmed by chef Vicky Lau who marries the art and wisdom of French and Chinese cuisine, along with French restaurant L’Envol, lead by chef Olivier Elzer, are promoted to great fanfare. Meanwhile, the debut Michelin Green Star is brought home by Simon Rogan’s Hong Kong outpost of Roganic which is committed to locally sourced produce, a zero-waste policy, an in-house herb and microgreen garden, and a series of sustainability talks and workshops for students and organisations.

Tate Dining Room grabs two stars in this year's Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau

A total of 87 restaurants in Hong Kong (69) and Macau (18) received coveted Michelin star(s) this year, while two restaurants in both regions were awarded the new Michelin Green Star. Scroll down for the full list of Michelin-starred restaurants. 

Michelin Guide Hong Kong 2021

Three stars (seven restaurants) 
8½ Otto e Mezzo – Bombana
Caprice
Forum
L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon
Lung King Heen
Sushi Shikon
T'ang Court 

Two stars (12 restaurants)
Amber
Arbor 
Bo Innovation 
Écriture 
Kashiwaya
L’Envol – up from one star
Sun Tung Lok
Sushi Saito
Ta Vie
Tate Dining Room – up from one star
Tin Lung Heen
Ying Jee Club

One star (50 restaurants)
Aaharn
Ah Yat Harbour View (Tsim Sha Tsui)
Andō – NEW
Arcane
Beefbar
Celebrity Cuisine
Duddell’s
Épure
Fook Lam Moon (Wan Chai)
Fu Ho 
Gaddi’s 
Guo Fu Lou 
Ho Hung Kee (Causeway Bay)
IM Teppanyaki & Wine
Imperial Treasure Fine Chinese Cuisine (Tsim Sha Tsui)
Jardin de Jade (Wan Chai)
Kam's Roast Goose
Lei Garden (Kwun Tong)
Liu Yuan Pavillion
Loaf On
Louise 
Man Ho – NEW
Man Wah
Mandarin Grill + Bar
Ming Court (Mong Kok)
New Punjab Club
Octavium 
Pang's Kitchen
Petrus
Roganic 
Rùn 
Ryota Kappou Modern 
Shang Palace 
Spring Moon
Summer Palace
Takumi by Daisuke Mori
The Araki – NEW
The Chairman – NEW
Tim Ho Wan (Sham Shui Po)
Tosca di Angelo
VEA
Xin Rong Ji
Yan Toh Heen – down from two stars
Yardbird – NEW 
Yat Lok
Yat Tung Heen 
Yè Shanghai (Tsim Sha Tsui) – NEW
Zest By Konishi
Zhejiang Heen
Zuicho – NEW

Michelin Green star (Hong Kong)
Roganic

Michelin Guide Macau 2021

Three stars (three restaurants) 
Jade Dragon 
Robuchon au Dôme
The Eight

Two stars (six restaurants)
Alain Ducasse at Morpheus 
Feng Wei Ju
Golden Flower
Mizumi 
Sichuan Moon
Wing Lei 

One star (nine restaurants)
Lai Heen
8½ Otto e Mezzo – Bombana
Pearl Dragon
The Golden Peacock
The Kitchen
Tim’s Kitchen
Wing Lei Palace – NEW
Ying
Zi Yat Heen

Michelin Green Star (Macau)
IFT Educational Restaurant

View 2020’s results for the Michelin Guide Hong Kong and Macau, and don’t forget to check out the value-for-money restaurants in Hong Kong that were awarded in the Bib Gourmand category this year too.

Want to hear about the latest openings, pop-ups, and learn about the most happening dining and drinking spots in the city? Subscribe to our newsletter and be the first to get the news.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox,

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.