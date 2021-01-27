Michelin Guide 2021: The stars of Hong Kong and Macau revealed

Seven new one-star restaurants, two restaurants promoted to two stars, and Hong Kong’s Roganic gets a green star

As Hong Kong continues to battle the current outbreak with another extension of social distancing regulations, the city’s restaurant industry also carries on and despite the struggle, keeps moving forward all the same. Last year, we saw many of Hong Kong’s best restaurants adapt their menus, pivot their businesses, or simply move on, changing the culinary landscape as we know it. But through sheer resilience, many restaurants have come through and that in itself is definitely worth celebrating.

Broadcasted live in a digital ceremony, the 13th edition of the Michelin Guide for Hong Kong and Macau revealed the best restaurants worthy of stars in 2021. All restaurants are judged on five criteria including quality of products, mastery of flavour and cooking techniques, the personality of the chef in their cuisine, value for money, and consistency between visits. The 2021 selection also debuted a new distinction: the Michelin Green Star which recognised the restaurants that embraced an environmental and sustainable responsibility. This includes doing their part in food waste reduction, recycling, and promoting local and ethical ingredient sourcing.

Helmed by Argentinian chef-founder Agustin Balbi, Andō is awarded one Michelin star this year

In Hong Kong, seven new one-star additions were announced including Andō, helmed by Argentinian chef-founder Agustin Balbi who combines his vision and background with the skills he honed in Japan to tell a unique story of culinary eloquence. Chinese restaurants Yè Shanghai in Tsim Sha Tsui also gained a star thanks to its remarkable regional cuisine spanning Shanghai, Jiangsu and Zhejiang, as did The Chairman, lead by restaurateur Danny Yip and their impressive Cantonese dishes, and JW Marriott’s classic Cantonese restaurant Man Ho. Japanese restaurants also came out tops with chef Mitsuhiro Araki’s eponymous Edomae sushi restaurant The Araki making a one-star entrance this year, along with Kappo-style restaurant Zuicho, and Hong Kong’s coolest yakitori joint Yardbird.

Yakitori restaurant Yardbird earns its first star in 2021

Levelling up with two stars, Tate which is helmed by chef Vicky Lau who marries the art and wisdom of French and Chinese cuisine, along with French restaurant L’Envol, lead by chef Olivier Elzer, are promoted to great fanfare. Meanwhile, the debut Michelin Green Star is brought home by Simon Rogan’s Hong Kong outpost of Roganic which is committed to locally sourced produce, a zero-waste policy, an in-house herb and microgreen garden, and a series of sustainability talks and workshops for students and organisations.

Tate Dining Room grabs two stars in this year's Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau

A total of 87 restaurants in Hong Kong (69) and Macau (18) received coveted Michelin star(s) this year, while two restaurants in both regions were awarded the new Michelin Green Star. Scroll down for the full list of Michelin-starred restaurants.

Michelin Guide Hong Kong 2021

Three stars (seven restaurants)

8½ Otto e Mezzo – Bombana

Caprice

Forum

L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon

Lung King Heen

Sushi Shikon

T'ang Court

Two stars (12 restaurants)

Amber

Arbor

Bo Innovation

Écriture

Kashiwaya

L’Envol – up from one star

Sun Tung Lok

Sushi Saito

Ta Vie

Tate Dining Room – up from one star

Tin Lung Heen

Ying Jee Club

One star (50 restaurants)

Aaharn

Ah Yat Harbour View (Tsim Sha Tsui)

Andō – NEW

Arcane

Beefbar

Celebrity Cuisine

Duddell’s

Épure

Fook Lam Moon (Wan Chai)

Fu Ho

Gaddi’s

Guo Fu Lou

Ho Hung Kee (Causeway Bay)

IM Teppanyaki & Wine

Imperial Treasure Fine Chinese Cuisine (Tsim Sha Tsui)

Jardin de Jade (Wan Chai)

Kam's Roast Goose

Lei Garden (Kwun Tong)

Liu Yuan Pavillion

Loaf On

Louise

Man Ho – NEW

Man Wah

Mandarin Grill + Bar

Ming Court (Mong Kok)

New Punjab Club

Octavium

Pang's Kitchen

Petrus

Roganic

Rùn

Ryota Kappou Modern

Shang Palace

Spring Moon

Summer Palace

Takumi by Daisuke Mori

The Araki – NEW

The Chairman – NEW

Tim Ho Wan (Sham Shui Po)

Tosca di Angelo

VEA

Xin Rong Ji

Yan Toh Heen – down from two stars

Yardbird – NEW

Yat Lok

Yat Tung Heen

Yè Shanghai (Tsim Sha Tsui) – NEW

Zest By Konishi

Zhejiang Heen

Zuicho – NEW

Michelin Green star (Hong Kong)

Roganic

Michelin Guide Macau 2021

Three stars (three restaurants)

Jade Dragon

Robuchon au Dôme

The Eight

Two stars (six restaurants)

Alain Ducasse at Morpheus

Feng Wei Ju

Golden Flower

Mizumi

Sichuan Moon

Wing Lei

One star (nine restaurants)

Lai Heen

8½ Otto e Mezzo – Bombana

Pearl Dragon

The Golden Peacock

The Kitchen

Tim’s Kitchen

Wing Lei Palace – NEW

Ying

Zi Yat Heen

Michelin Green Star (Macau)

IFT Educational Restaurant

View 2020’s results for the Michelin Guide Hong Kong and Macau, and don’t forget to check out the value-for-money restaurants in Hong Kong that were awarded in the Bib Gourmand category this year too.

Want to hear about the latest openings, pop-ups, and learn about the most happening dining and drinking spots in the city? Subscribe to our newsletter and be the first to get the news.