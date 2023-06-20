A guide to freebies and events to celebrate July 1 in Hong Kong

Free tram rides

Hong Kong Tramways will be offering five days of free tram rides on all routes from July 1 to 5.

Free rides on the Star Ferry

The public will be able to enjoy free Star Ferry rides for the whole day on July 1 going between Tsim Sha Tsui and Wan Chai.

Free rides on the Fortune Ferry

On July 1, Fortune Ferry will also be providing free rides on the route going to and from Central and Hung Hom, as well as the 'Tsim Sha Tsui East-Wan Chai-Central-West Kowloon' circular Water Taxi route.

Meanwhile, passengers whose birthday falls on July 1 will get to take the 'Tuen Mun-Tung Chung-Sha Lo Wan-Tai O' and 'North Point-Kwun Tong-Kai Tak' routes for free.

Hong Kong Airport

The Airport Authority Hong Kong will be distributing smart luggage tags with baggage arrival notifications as souvenirs for travellers on July 1.