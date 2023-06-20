Hong Kong
Street tram in Wan Chai, Hong Kong
Photograph: Shutterstock/Sinseeho

A guide to freebies and events to celebrate July 1 in Hong Kong

From free tram rides to museum visits and more

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
In celebration of the HKSAR Establishment Day, the government has announced a series of incentives for all Hongkongers, as well as tourists, to enjoy on July 1. This year marks the 26th anniversary of the handover and sadly, it falls on a Saturday meaning we have to miss out on a public holiday. On the flip side, a ton of freebies will be on offer to everyone in town, including free tram rides, museum visits, and more. If you’re not too busy taking the family around the city’s best attractions or planning a weekend at the beach, here’s how you can celebrate Establishment Day this year. 

Free offers to celebrate July 1 in Hong Kong

Transportation
Photograph: Jenny Leung

Transportation

Free tram rides

Hong Kong Tramways will be offering five days of free tram rides on all routes from July 1 to 5.

Free rides on the Star Ferry

The public will be able to enjoy free Star Ferry rides for the whole day on July 1 going between Tsim Sha Tsui and Wan Chai.

Free rides on the Fortune Ferry

On July 1, Fortune Ferry will also be providing free rides on the route going to and from Central and Hung Hom, as well as the 'Tsim Sha Tsui East-Wan Chai-Central-West Kowloon' circular Water Taxi route.

Meanwhile, passengers whose birthday falls on July 1 will get to take the 'Tuen Mun-Tung Chung-Sha Lo Wan-Tai O' and 'North Point-Kwun Tong-Kai Tak' routes for free.

Hong Kong Airport

The Airport Authority Hong Kong will be distributing smart luggage tags with baggage arrival notifications as souvenirs for travellers on July 1.

Art and culture
Photograph: Courtesy M+

Art and culture

West Kowloon Cultural District

For culture vultures looking for activities on July 1, there will be free admission to the M+ museum as well as seven thematic exhibitions at the Hong Kong Palace Museum (Gallery one to seven).

Hong Kong Wetland Park

The public will be offered free admission to the Hong Kong Wetland Park on July 1.

Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD)

On July 1, LCSD will allow members of the public to enjoy most indoor and outdoor leisure facilities, public swimming pools, and craft rentals at water sports centres completely free of charge.

Visitors will also be able to gain free access to permanent exhibitions at the Hong Kong Science Museum and Hong Kong Space Museum (excluding Space Theatre shows), as well as various special exhibitions at the Hong Kong Heritage Museum and the Hong Kong Museum of Art.

Revitalising Historic Buildings Through Partnership Scheme

Arrangements or enhancements of free guided tours and workshops, along with food and beverage offers will available on July 1 (or a nearby date) for the 12 projects under the Revitalising Historic Buildings Through Partnership Scheme.

Other special offers

Fish/Vegetable Marketing Organisation

Purchase designated products (while stocks last) on the Local Fresh mobile app from July 1 to 7 to enjoy a 29 percent discount.

Environmental Protection Department

From July 1 to 31, members of the public who recycle via Green@Community or take part in food waste recycling using smart recycling bins will be able to earn additional Green$ (Greeny Coins), which folks can use to redeem gifts ranging from daily necessities and groceries to environmentally-friendly products

Catering industry

Over 1,000 restaurants are expected to offer a 29 percent discount on designated cuisines or catering items on July 1

 

