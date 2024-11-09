On Friday, November 8, MTR launched a campaign to get the public to “stand on both sides of the escalator”, in an effort to decrease the number of escalator-related injuries.

It has always been common in Hong Kong for commuters to stand on the right-hand side of escalators, leaving the left for people in a hurry to walk up or down. However, the MTR has logged 430 accidents in the first nine months of this year that are related to escalator journeys, with approximately 60 percent of them due to people not holding onto handrails, walking on escalators, being jostled and losing their balance, and other such mishaps.

According to the corporation, several metro companies worldwide are also promoting the idea of standing on both sides of escalators, and Hong Kong’s railway system will now also implement the same recommendation. Commuters will hear broadcast messages urging people to hold the handrail and stand firm on both sides of escalators. There will also be safety ambassadors posted in MTR stations to remind the public of escalator safety, and to advise those travelling with large items to take the lifts instead.

It will be interesting to see how well Hongkongers, who are notorious for being impatient in our fast-paced city, will take to this new safety campaign.

