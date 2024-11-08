The Twins at Kai Tak is set to open in mid-November

The Twins at Kai Tak is about to make its debut in phases throughout 2024, bringing a new blend of retail and lifestyle to the area. This massive development – the biggest project of Hong Kong-based premier department store operator Lifestyle International in Hong Kong – features two 22-storey towers and boasts a spacious 1.1 million square feet, making it the largest hub of its kind in Kowloon East.

When is The Twins opening and where is it?

Mark your calendars for November 15. That’s when Tower I will officially open its doors, welcoming shoppers from 10am to 10pm. Both Tower I and II are located just a short walk from Kai Tak MTR station, exit B.

Photograph: Courtesy Lifestyle International

Shops at The Twins

Tower I is kicking off with an impressive occupancy rate of over 95 percent, featuring more than 480 brands across everything from fashion and beauty to homeware and delicious eats. The Sogo Kai Tak store will be the main highlight, while the second phase will introduce another lifestyle complex 'SNDO' (pronounced “san-do”). Beauty lovers will be thrilled to find over 110 brands, including favourites like Chanel, Dior, and YSL. The Twins Tower I will also be home to the first-ever dedicated LG shop in Hong Kong, a shop-in-shop counter from homeware brand Joseph Joseph, a Japanese specialty store offering a selection of traditional crafts and artworks from different parts of Japan, and many more.

Photograph: Courtesy Lifestyle International

Food and drink offerings at The Twins

As for dining, visitors can look forward to a mix of international options, like Osaka’s Okosta for authentic Okonomiyaki, and Yonna Yonna by Yanbaru Gelato, a Japanese gelato brand making its Hong Kong debut. Families will also love Heya, a new Chinese restaurant perfect for gatherings, along with a variety of other Asian and Japanese spots like Fufuland and Sushi Unkei. Plus, Tower I will feature 'Restaurant Park', a dedicated food zone where you can explore a range of culinary delights.

Things to do at The Twins in Kai Tak

The Twins is also family-friendly, with the largest baby zone in East Kowloon, which includes a Baby Mart, entertainment area Crane Game Corner, and a dedicated retail outlet from the Japanese toys and entertainment giant Bandai Namco offering an array of toys and entertainment for kids of all ages. As you move through The Twins, you’ll notice unique themes on each level. Look out for a 1,300 square foot Beauty Academy where you can join workshops, and a VIP Lounge for loyalty members to relax.

To celebrate its grand opening, Sogo Kai Tak store will host 'Kai Tak Fest' until December 1, featuring over 1,000 exclusive shopping deals and special promotions. Have your wallets at the ready and stay tuned for more updates.

