The eighth edition of The Best Chef Awards took place in Dubai on November 6, giving recognition to 100 chefs from all over the globe and providing them with a platform to showcase their talent and culinary contributions to their respective countries.

Unlike previous editions of the annual list, this year’s Best Chef Awards only saw the top three chefs being ranked. For 2024, Rasmus Munk from Copenhagen’s experimental fine dining restaurant Alchemist nabbed the highest spot on the list, followed by Albert Adrià from Spain’s Engima (#2), and Eric Vilgaard from Copenhagen’s Jordnær (#3). The remaining 97 chefs were categorised into three knife tiers – similar to Michelin star ratings – with one knife meaning ‘excellent’, two for ‘world-class’, and three as ‘the best’.

Photograph: Courtesy Feuille

So, how did our city stack up in the awards? 16 outstanding chefs from Hong Kong’s restaurants earned knife rankings of different distinctions. Individuals who received one knife include Alvin Leung from innovative Cantonese eateries Bo Innovation and Cafe Bau, David Toutain and Joris Rousseau at nature-inspired French restaurant Feuille, Eric Räty from Nordic-Japanese venue Arbor, Olivier Elzer behind French fine dining establishment L’Envol, and Ricardo Chaneton from pioneering Latin American restaurant Mono.



Photograph: Courtesy Ta Vie

Awarded chefs who earned two knives include Agustin Balbi from Japanese-influenced Latin American venue Ando, Richard Ekkebus from sustainable French restaurant Amber, Sato Hideaki from Japanese-French venue Ta Vie, Sung Anh from Korean fine dining restaurant Mosu Hong Kong, Vicky Cheng behind innovative East-meets-West establishment and Cantonese dining venue Vea and Wing, as well as Vicky Lau from French-Chinese fine dining destinations Tate Dining Room and Mora.





Photograph: Courtesy Cristal Room by Anne-Sophie Pic

Finally, four chefs from our city were bestowed with the prestigious three knives ranking, which include Anne Sophie Pic from exquisite French fine dining venue Cristal Room by Anne-Sophie Pic, Danny Yip behind upscale Cantonese establishment The Chairman, Guillaume Galliot from refined French restaurant Caprice, and Julien Royer from traditional yet cosy French dining spot Louise.

This year’s comprehensive Top Chef list was compiled from a shortlist of 200 nominees, consisting of the previous year’s top 100 chefs who are automatically nominated again, as well as 100 fresh faces selected by food journalists, critics, bloggers, photographers, and other experts in the industry.

