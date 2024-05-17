Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
IU pop-up store
Photograph: Jenny Leung

An IU pop-up store opens ahead of the singer’s Hong Kong concert

No need to squeeze for the merch stand at the concert itself!

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung
Advertising

As we all know by now, South Korea’s ‘little sister’ IU is set to arrive in Hong Kong very soon for two concerts on May 25 and 26. To get fans ready for the big event, a special pop-up store is in town. Head on over to Sai Street in Sheung Wan to find official merchandise like light sticks and accompanying accessories, photocards, stickers, keyrings, and more, as well as a Hong Kong-exclusive t-shirt that comes in two colourways.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ELF ASIA (@elfasia)

Having opened on May 16 in honour of IU’s birthday, the store will be here until May 30. As with all pop-up formats, items will be available in limited quantities, and we’ve been told there are queues going up the hill, so best get your hands on the merch quickly before they all sell out!

Recommended reading:

Hong Kong’s taxi fares will be raised from July
Everything you need to know about Olivia Rodrigo’s concert in Hong Kong
Your guide to the Doulos Hope floating book fair

Follow us on YouTubeFacebookInstagramand Threadsor subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.