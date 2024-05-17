As we all know by now, South Korea’s ‘little sister’ IU is set to arrive in Hong Kong very soon for two concerts on May 25 and 26. To get fans ready for the big event, a special pop-up store is in town. Head on over to Sai Street in Sheung Wan to find official merchandise like light sticks and accompanying accessories, photocards, stickers, keyrings, and more, as well as a Hong Kong-exclusive t-shirt that comes in two colourways.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELF ASIA (@elfasia)

Having opened on May 16 in honour of IU’s birthday, the store will be here until May 30. As with all pop-up formats, items will be available in limited quantities, and we’ve been told there are queues going up the hill, so best get your hands on the merch quickly before they all sell out!

