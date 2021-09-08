Hong Kong named one of the best cities in the world right now

Time Out’s annual ranking of the world’s best cities have been revealed, and 37 cities made it on the list. San Francisco, Amsterdam, and Manchester are ranked as the top three cities, while Tokyo nabs the highest spot in Asia at 10th place, and Hong Kong ranks in at number 20.

This list was put together based on the results of the Time Out Index survey, where 27,000 city-dwellers from all over the world answered questions about city life, culture, dining and drinking, nightlife, relationships, community, and local neighbourhoods. Combined with insights from local experts and Time Out editors worldwide, the list recognises all the things that make each ranked city great to visit and live in right now, and in the future.

Though our city is not high up on the list, we’re leading the way when it comes to ‘walkability’. Thanks to the city’s efficient transport systems, 90 percent of the survey respondents stated that Hong Kong was an easy city to get around without a car, making it the third-best in the world after Shanghai and Copenhagen. And while dating and matching with someone you actually like can still be tricky in Hong Kong, 48 percent of respondents said it’s easy to make friends here, which was high in comparison to other cities. But it wasn't all good as 28 percent of respondents also said Hong Kong feels 'corporate' (the third highest in the world).

Despite the challenges Hong Kong has faced in the past years – from city-wide protests and now the pandemic – the city remains resilient, and 41 percent of the pollers agree. Hong Kong is one of only a few cities in the world that managed to avoid a full lockdown, so things have felt relatively normal in comparison to neighbouring countries.

Explore 50 incredible things to do in the city right now and discover for yourself why Hong Kong is one of the best cities in the world. Check out the full list here and find out which other cities made it on the list.



Want to hear the latest happenings in the city? Subscribe to our newsletter and be the first to get the news!