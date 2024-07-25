Severe Typhoon Gaemi is currently moving across the Taiwan Strait and is expected to make landfall over Fujian later in the day on July 25, 2024. Depending on its progress, the Hong Kong Observatory (HKO) has said it will consider issuing the Strong Monsoon Signal or the Standby Signal Number 1.

As the typhoon enters inland in southeastern China, it will maintain a distance of over 500 kilometres from Hong Kong – a Signal No 1 is usually hoisted if a tropical cyclone is centred within approximately 800 kilometres of Hong Kong and may affect the territory. That said, the HKO has forecast that unless Typhoon Gaemi veers west after making landfall over Fujian, it should be relatively far from the Pearl River Estuary, so the chances of having to issue a tropical cyclone warning are relatively low.

However, the southwest monsoon over the northern part of the South China Sea is predicted to become more active today, resulting in strong winds that could reach gale force in the latter part of July 25 and early July 26. Depending on the changes in these weather conditions, the HKO will consider issuing the Strong Monsoon Signal.

Though Typhoon Gaemi is some distance away, it will still have some effect over the weather in the region. As has been the case for several weeks now, the temperature will be very hot today, with temperatures reaching 35 degrees Celsius or more in certain parts of Hong Kong. These heightened temperatures may also trigger thundery showers later in the day, with squally thunderstorms predicted for Friday and over the weekend.

So far, Gaemi has already swept through the Philippines and Taiwan, leaving havoc in its wake such as floods, landslides, and major evacuations, with several people dead and hundreds injured through these regions. Authorities in the Zhejiang and Fujian provinces have already issued red storm warnings in preparation for Gaemi hitting as it makes landfall.

Keep up to date with weather changes that affect Hong Kong at the HKO website.

