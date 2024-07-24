Hong Kong Streetathon 2024: Dates, registration, races, and more

The Hong Kong Streetathon is back! With a total of over 15,000 participants in last year’s races, this 2024 edition promises to offer plenty of new and exciting elements for anticipating runners. From when and where to how you can sign up for the races, here's what you need to know about this year's Hong Kong Streetathon.

When is Hong Kong Streetathon 2024 happening?

The races will take place on December 8, but registration opens on July 25 from 3pm onwards – so mark your calendar!

How do I apply for Hong Kong Streetathon 2024?

Interested runners can register for the race via Hong Kong Streetathon's official website. Each race has an entry fee, ranging from $150 to $620 depending on the race type and package.

Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Streetathon

What are the races for Hong Kong Streetathon 2024?

There are three race categories for Hong Kong Streetathon 2024: Full marathon, half marathon, and the 10KM race. The track for both the full and half marathons will have the same starting point at Island Eastern Corridor and ending point at San Shan Road. The only difference is that you’ll be making a bigger loop for the full marathon before you cross the harbour. As for the 10KM race, this route will only cover Kowloon, beginning on Tseung Lam highway near Tong Yin Street and finishing at Kwun Tong Promenade.

Please note that there will be a time limit for each of the races, as well as checkpoints along the different tracks. Runners will be required to get on the shuttle bus that takes them to the finish point if they cannot reach the locations before the cut-off time.

Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Streetathon

What is special about this year's Hong Kong Streetathon?

All the races will be part of the ‘Five-senses Marathon’, a whole new experience that engages all five senses as you run. For your visual satisfaction, the scenic route along the harbour will give you an unmatched view of the city. Meanwhile, various sections along the race route will feature themed music and aroma diffusers to please your auditory and olfactory senses. As for taste and touch, there will be refreshment stations offering local snacks and delicacies like poon choi (traditional bowl feast assortments) and steamed rice cake, as well as high-five cheering teams with oversized hand palms near the finish line to celebrate with you!

