Hong Kong Observatory to host Open Days for the public

On March 23 and 24, the Hong Kong Observatory (HKO) will be opening its doors to the public to celebrate World Meteorological Day. With global warming and climate issues becoming more and more pressing, this Open Day will be themed around public awareness of climate change. Visitors will also be shown how the HKO carries out weather forecasting, aviation weather services, microclimate monitoring, and radiation monitoring.

Register online to choose the timeslot for your visit – but note that applications will close on March 1 at noon. Each applicant may request a maximum of four tickets free of charge. If a timeslot ends up being oversubscribed, HKO will make selections by computer balloting. Either way, successful applicants can expect to receive a QR code by March 12, which will grant them entry to HKO during the Open Day.

