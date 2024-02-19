Hong Kong
Timeout

Hong Kong foggy
Photograph: Shutterstock

Humidity in Hong Kong to reach 100 percent

Get your dehumidifiers ready for the rest of this week

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung
Over the next five days, Hong Kong is forecasted to experience very humid weather. According to the Hong Kong Observatory, a humid maritime airstream is affecting the coastal areas of Guangdong, so relative humidity could reach up to 100 percent until this Friday. Expect the overall weather to be humid and foggy, though it will still remain rather warm during the day, with temperatures ranging between 21 to 26 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity next week is expected to fall to a maximum of 90 percent. Break out your dehumidifiers – we’re all going to need it.

