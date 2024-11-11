Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
News

Hong Kong Observatory will issue T1 as Tropical Cyclone Toraji approaches

The standby signal will be hoisted tonight

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung
Section Editor
Hong Kong tropical cyclone Toraji
Photograph: Shutterstock
Advertising

Right on the heels of Super Typhoon Yinxing over the weekend, which hit the Philippines hard and necessitated the cancellation of the cross-harbour swimming race in Hong Kong, another storm is looming on the horizon. According to the Hong Kong Observatory (HKO), the Tropical Cyclone Toraji is expected to enter within 800 kilometres of the city tonight, so the Standby Signal No. 1 will be hoisted between 8pm and midnight.

Depending on weather conditions and changes in Toraji’s intensity, the HKO will consider issuing the T3 signal between Tuesday, November 12 and early Wednesday, November 13. The cyclone’s plotted trajectory shows it moving towards the western coast of Guangdong and the Pearl River Estuary over the next two days, where it might gradually weaken, but the combined effect of Toraji and the northeast monsoon means that we can likely expect strong winds with squally showers over the region.

Hong Kong had just had a Signal 3 hoisted on Saturday, November 9, but weather conditions ended up staying relatively mild over the weekend just past. Keep an eye on the Tropical Cyclone Toraji on the HKO website.

Recommended reading:

Hongkongers are now supposed to stand on both sides of MTR escalators

Shingo Gokan will be in town to offer exclusive Japanese cocktails

The Twins at Kai Tak is set to open in mid-November

Follow us on YouTubeFacebookInstagramand Threadsor subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.