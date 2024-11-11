Right on the heels of Super Typhoon Yinxing over the weekend, which hit the Philippines hard and necessitated the cancellation of the cross-harbour swimming race in Hong Kong, another storm is looming on the horizon. According to the Hong Kong Observatory (HKO), the Tropical Cyclone Toraji is expected to enter within 800 kilometres of the city tonight, so the Standby Signal No. 1 will be hoisted between 8pm and midnight.

Depending on weather conditions and changes in Toraji’s intensity, the HKO will consider issuing the T3 signal between Tuesday, November 12 and early Wednesday, November 13. The cyclone’s plotted trajectory shows it moving towards the western coast of Guangdong and the Pearl River Estuary over the next two days, where it might gradually weaken, but the combined effect of Toraji and the northeast monsoon means that we can likely expect strong winds with squally showers over the region.

Hong Kong had just had a Signal 3 hoisted on Saturday, November 9, but weather conditions ended up staying relatively mild over the weekend just past. Keep an eye on the Tropical Cyclone Toraji on the HKO website.

Recommended reading:

Hongkongers are now supposed to stand on both sides of MTR escalators

Shingo Gokan will be in town to offer exclusive Japanese cocktails

The Twins at Kai Tak is set to open in mid-November

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.