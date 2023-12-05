Leo Ko makes history as first Hong Kong bartender to win World Cocktail Championship 2023

The World Cocktail Championship 2023, the annual cocktail competition organised by the International Bartenders Association, was recently held from November 29 to December 2 in Rome, Italy. The competition invited talented mixologists from 67 countries across the globe to compete for the prestigious awards. This year, Hong Kong’s representative, hotel beverage manager and chief mixologist Leo Ko from Cordis Hong Kong’s resto-bar Alibi – Wine Dine Be Social, clinched awards such as World Bartender of the Year, Cocktail of the Year (Low ABV Category), and Best Sensory Skill.



After three rounds of rigorous competitions, which included several preliminary rounds, semi-finals in categories like sensorial, knowledge, and speed as well as the ultimate super final round, Ko impressed the judges with his skills, mastery, and precision. His winning cocktail was inspired by Hong Kong’s iconic local drink, Yuen Yeung, a mixture of coffee and Hong Kong-style milk tea.

Photograph: Courtesy Cordis, Hong Kong

When asked about his drink, Ko shared his goal was “to capture the essence of Yuen Yeung, a cherished and popular daily drink among the people of Hong Kong, and reimagine it as a cocktail that would resonate with Italian coffee culture”.

Ko’s achievements not only spotlight Hong Kong’s bartending industry, but also marks the first time a representative from Hong Kong has won awards in the World Cocktail Championship.

For more information, visit iba-world.com.



