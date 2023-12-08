Lionel Messi is coming to Hong Kong with Inter Miami in February 2024

Soccer legend Lionel Messi will be coming to Hong Kong with Inter Miami CF to play a one-off exhibition match on February 4, 2024 in Hong Kong Stadium. As part of the pre-season before the 2024 Major League Soccer campaign, Messi will lead his teammates against a selection of Hong Kong’s top players from the First Division League, which will also mark the first-ever international tour for the David Beckam co-owned club. Aside from the World Cup-winning Argentina captain and eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, the team lineup will also include fan favourites Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.

Tickets for this special match will be released on December 15 exclusively on Klook, with prices ranging from $880 to $4,880. There will also be an open training session on February 3, where fans can get to see the Inter Miami team at work – these tickets will range from $580 to $780. Register your interest to get updates and more information.