It’s going to be as cold as seven degrees tomorrow and Wednesday

The Hong Kong Observatory has issued a cold weather warning today (Jan 22) in anticipation of urban temperatures dipping to approximately 10 degrees Celsius tonight. Because of an intense winter monsoon affecting the area, the temperature is expected to drop to its coldest on Tuesday (Jan 23), with a minimum temperature of seven degrees Celsius in urban areas, and the New Territories being even lower by a couple of degrees.

The cold weather warning will be in place from Tuesday to Thursday, though according to the nine-day forecast, temperatures will rise gradually after Tuesday to reach a minimum of 18 degrees Celsius next Monday. Keep an eye on HKO’s automated weather forecast here.

