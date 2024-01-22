Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Hong Kong cold temperatures winter weather
Photograph: Courtesy AFP/Isaac Lawrence

Hong Kong temperatures to drop again this Tuesday

It’s going to be as cold as seven degrees tomorrow and Wednesday

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung
Advertising

The Hong Kong Observatory has issued a cold weather warning today (Jan 22) in anticipation of urban temperatures dipping to approximately 10 degrees Celsius tonight. Because of an intense winter monsoon affecting the area, the temperature is expected to drop to its coldest on Tuesday (Jan 23), with a minimum temperature of seven degrees Celsius in urban areas, and the New Territories being even lower by a couple of degrees. 

The cold weather warning will be in place from Tuesday to Thursday, though according to the nine-day forecast, temperatures will rise gradually after Tuesday to reach a minimum of 18 degrees Celsius next Monday. Keep an eye on HKO’s automated weather forecast here.

RECOMMENDED:

🧋 ‘Milktea’ voted Hong Kong’s most popular typhoon name
🏄🏻 An indoor surfing restaurant and bar has opened in Airside
🐊 Name Ocean Park’s crocodile and win prizes

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.