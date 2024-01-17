Help name Ocean Park's exotic crocodile!

Name Ocean Park's newest star! Choose a name for the croc and get a chance to win prizes worth $40,000.

The exotic female crocodile found in Pat Heung last year is joining the Ocean Park family, and the theme park is on a quest for a meaningful and memorable name for this newcomer!

From now until January 31, share your suggestions for the perfect name that reflects the croc’s background and uniqueness. Hong Kong does not have native crocodiles, so the chosen name will carry special significance and serve as a reminder of the potential harm invasive species can cause to local biodiversity.

Seahorse Rangers, Hong Kong’s largest student-oriented conservation group, will select the top five names from public submissions in late February. You can then vote for the final name through Ocean Park’s social media platform from March 4 to noon on March 12.

The final winner will receive four tickets to the Get-Closer-to-the-Animals programme, in-park F&B vouchers worth $2,000, and an annual park membership for four. The other four shortlisted participants can also receive four Get-Closer-to-the-Animals and park admission tickets, along with F&B vouchers worth $800.

Here are some deets about the croc if you’re looking for some inspiration – it’s approximately 1.9m long and weighs 35kg, and was discovered in a fenced-off area next to a Lin Fa Tei village house. Estimated to be four years old, it was transferred from the Agriculture, Fisheries, and Conservation Department to Ocean Park in April 2023.

Visit Ocean Park’s official website to send in your ideas!

