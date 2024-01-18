New indoor surfing restaurant and bar Groundswell opens at Airside

Hong Kong's indoor sporting scene welcomes a newcomer on the block – Groundswell, the first in-mall surfing destination that combines the thrill of surfing with a Southeast Asian culinary experience. Located at Airside in Kai Tak, the venue offers a state-of-the-art simulated surfing encounter on the FlowRider, a cutting-edge wave-riding technology. Whether you're a seasoned surfer or a beginner, you can ride the waves all year round, regardless of weather conditions.

Surfers can opt to join an open session, which gives you a full 60 minutes for $500 with a professional surf coach, equipment, towels, and access to locker rooms and showers; or become a member for $1,500 per month for additional perks and privileges. Swim gear and surf shirts are also available for purchase onsite, so basically all you have to do is just show up! And if you're new to this water sport, sign up for lessons and coaching sessions that cater to folks of all ages and skill levels.

As for the food, Groundswell's surf-themed restaurant and bar – led by chef Heri Raharjo, who was known for his former role as head chef of Potato Head Hong Kong – serves up plates of Southeast Asian flavours inspired by Indonesian and Thai cuisine. Signature dishes include prawn papaya salad, gado gado, chicken satay, tom yum goong, and more. Surfers can also take a break by the bar and quench their thirst with tropical sips such as the iced lemongrass drink, butterfly coconut juice, or Thai bubble milk tea.

Whether you're seeking an adrenaline rush on the waves or a memorable dining experience, consider Groundswell as your next destination.

