Milktea sweeps Hong Kong’s typhoon name poll

Get ready to weather the storm with these new typhoon names

Brace for Typhoon Milktea, as the city’s iconic drink storms to the top in The Hong Kong Observatory’s (HKO) Tropical Cyclone Name Collection poll with 15,750 votes.

HKO embarked on a quest for 20 typhoon names that best capture the city’s characteristics, and presented forty potential names last year, calling upon Hongkongers to cast their votes for their favourites.

Coming in at a close second with 15,127 votes is ‘Tsing-ma’, Hong Kong’s landmark bridge that connects Tsing Yi and Ma Wan, holding the title of the world’s longest suspension bridge for rail and road traffic. ‘Fo-lung’ (fire dragon), the century-old Mid-Autumn Festival tradition, roars into third place with 14,810 votes.

Among the other names that made it to the list are the beloved Hong Kong food ‘Dim-sum’, ‘Siu-long’ (the stage name of the legendary martial art superstar Bruce Lee), teas ‘Shui-sin’ and ‘Heung-pin’, ‘Hoi-wai’ the deceased killer whale at Ocean Park, as well as ‘Pui-pui’ the saltwater crocodile living in the Hong Kong Wetland Park.

Check out the full list here:

Milktea: 15,750 votes Tsing-ma: 15,127 votes Fo-lung: 14,810 votes Dim-sum: 14,354 votes Sparrow: 13,662 votes Shui-sin: 13,463 votes Siu-long: 13,131 votes Neon: 12,713 votes Sing-si: 12,524 votes Egret: 12,296 votes Heung-pin: 12,279 votes Hoi-wai: 11,717 votes Pui-pui: 11,595 votes Sheung-si: 11,431 votes Red-bean: 11,006 votes Stoneslab: 10,940 votes Bak-lan: 10,616 votes Sampan: 10,474 votes Junk-boat: 10,222 votes Treefrog: 10,148 votes

