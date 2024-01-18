Milktea sweeps Hong Kong’s typhoon name poll

Brace for Typhoon Milktea, as the city’s iconic drink storms to the top in The Hong Kong Observatory’s (HKO) Tropical Cyclone Name Collection poll with 15,750 votes.
HKO embarked on a quest for 20 typhoon names that best capture the city’s characteristics, and presented forty potential names last year, calling upon Hongkongers to cast their votes for their favourites.
Coming in at a close second with 15,127 votes is ‘Tsing-ma’, Hong Kong’s landmark bridge that connects Tsing Yi and Ma Wan, holding the title of the world’s longest suspension bridge for rail and road traffic. ‘Fo-lung’ (fire dragon), the century-old Mid-Autumn Festival tradition, roars into third place with 14,810 votes.
Among the other names that made it to the list are the beloved Hong Kong food ‘Dim-sum’, ‘Siu-long’ (the stage name of the legendary martial art superstar Bruce Lee), teas ‘Shui-sin’ and ‘Heung-pin’, ‘Hoi-wai’ the deceased killer whale at Ocean Park, as well as ‘Pui-pui’ the saltwater crocodile living in the Hong Kong Wetland Park.
Check out the full list here:
- Milktea: 15,750 votes
- Tsing-ma: 15,127 votes
- Fo-lung: 14,810 votes
- Dim-sum: 14,354 votes
- Sparrow: 13,662 votes
- Shui-sin: 13,463 votes
- Siu-long: 13,131 votes
- Neon: 12,713 votes
- Sing-si: 12,524 votes
- Egret: 12,296 votes
- Heung-pin: 12,279 votes
- Hoi-wai: 11,717 votes
- Pui-pui: 11,595 votes
- Sheung-si: 11,431 votes
- Red-bean: 11,006 votes
- Stoneslab: 10,940 votes
- Bak-lan: 10,616 votes
- Sampan: 10,474 votes
- Junk-boat: 10,222 votes
- Treefrog: 10,148 votes
