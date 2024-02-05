Hong Kong temperatures to drop before Chinese New Year

According to the Hong Kong Observatory (HKO), the city is to expect a cold spell right before the arrival of Chinese New Year. Temperatures will begin to drop on Thursday (February 8) and will reach as low as 11 degrees Celsius on Friday (February 9) on the eve of Chinese New Year. Some areas in the New Territories will even plunge to 8 degrees Celsius in the morning as indicated on HKO's Automated Regional Weather Forecast platform.

Thankfully, temperatures will gradually rise on Sunday (February 11) with sunny periods over the region during the CNY holidays. HKO warns that the temperature difference between day and night will be relatively large, so do put on or bring along some warm items of clothing if you're heading out and about this weekend!

For the latest Hong Kong weather updates, keep your eyes on our page or visit hko.gov.hk for more info.

