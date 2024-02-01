Year of the Dragon 2024: Fortune predictions for your Chinese zodiac sign

Years of birth: 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024

Due to the presence of two auspicious stars, Dragons face recognition for their efforts at work, and even the possibility of promotions – especially for those in the arts and culture sector. However, the zodiac corresponding to each year’s animal is always in opposition to the Tai Sui star, which spells relatively bad fortune. So this year, Dragons might expect to feel unstable or find themselves leaning more into negative moods. Interpersonal relationships might also suffer, so it’s better to hold your tongue.

What you can do: Auspicious events such as starting a business, weddings, or births, can lessen this year’s negative impacts. With Valentine's Day approaching and numerous events happening in the city to kindle romance, it might indeed be the perfect time to get hitched! Otherwise, exercise extra caution in all things and be well-prepared.

Lucky ornaments: Accessories depicting the Rooster zodiac sign