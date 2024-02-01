Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
2024 zodiac fortune predictions Mak Ling Ling
Photograph: Time Out Hong Kong

Year of the Dragon 2024: Fortune predictions for your Chinese zodiac sign

Fortune telling master Mak Ling-ling gives us the low-down for the Year of the Dragon

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung
Advertising

Every year before Chinese New Year, Hong Kong’s book shops – and even convenience stores – stock their shelves with red-coloured tomes featuring various feng shui masters posing with arms akimbo. These are almanacs that detail how people’s fortunes are going to fare for the year ahead, sorted according to Chinese zodiac signs. We consulted fortune teller and feng shui master Mak Ling-ling, who gave us her insights and predictions on the Year of the Dragon – read on to find out how 2024 is looking for you!

RECOMMENDED:

🐲 Your guide to Chinese New Year in Hong Kong
🧧 The ultimate cheat sheet to Chinese New Year greetings
🍽️ 50 best Hong Kong restaurants to try out

2024 predictions by Chinese zodiac signs

Dragon zodiac signs
Illustration: Time Out Hong Kong

Dragon zodiac signs

Years of birth: 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024

Due to the presence of two auspicious stars, Dragons face recognition for their efforts at work, and even the possibility of promotions – especially for those in the arts and culture sector. However, the zodiac corresponding to each year’s animal is always in opposition to the Tai Sui star, which spells relatively bad fortune. So this year, Dragons might expect to feel unstable or find themselves leaning more into negative moods. Interpersonal relationships might also suffer, so it’s better to hold your tongue. 

What you can do: Auspicious events such as starting a business, weddings, or births, can lessen this year’s negative impacts. With Valentine's Day approaching and numerous events happening in the city to kindle romance, it might indeed be the perfect time to get hitched! Otherwise, exercise extra caution in all things and be well-prepared.

Lucky ornaments: Accessories depicting the Rooster zodiac sign

Snake zodiac signs
Illustration: Time Out Hong Kong

Snake zodiac signs

Years of birth: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013

Several auspicious stars are shining on Snakes this year, with two of these especially beneficial for career-related matters. It is also a particularly good year for Snakes to get married or have children, as auspicious events will further increase your luck. However, interpersonal relationships might suffer this year as Snakes are in particular danger of arousing anger by being too pretentious or showy – best to keep a low profile, especially in the workplace.

What you can do: According to master Mak Ling-ling, white-collar Snakes should seize opportunities to be sent on work trips, and business owners should expand into overseas markets.

Lucky ornaments: Sunstone accessories

Advertising
Horse zodiac signs
Illustration: Time Out Hong Kong

Horse zodiac signs

Years of birth: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014

The year for Horses will start off with some challenges – particularly related to the health of family members – before easing up towards the end, but endure past the struggles and the year will turn out alright. Monetary fortunes might see turbulent highs and lows and Horses might find that they need to personally follow up on various issues. This is therefore a year for keeping things simple and not being overly eager for quick results. 

What you can do: Horses should pay more attention to the health of elderly relatives. Don’t hesitate to seek medical advice, and do look into homoeopathy – here are some holistic centres in the city

Lucky ornaments: Golden rutilated quartz accessories

Sheep zodiac signs
Illustration: Time Out Hong Kong

Sheep zodiac signs

Years of birth: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

Auspicious stars indicate the presence of a female benefactor for Sheep this year, as well as slow and steady growth in monetary fortune. If your boss is a woman or the target audience for your work is female-dominated, this particularly spells well for you. That said, Sheep need to be wary of disputes over money, and should avoid buying into high-risk stocks or investments.

What you can do: Sheep should keep clear records of financial transactions this year, so you have receipts to pull out in case of disputes.

Lucky ornaments: Amethyst accessories

Advertising
Monkey zodiac signs
Illustration: Time Out Hong Kong

Monkey zodiac signs

Years of birth: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016

Three lucky stars are shining on Monkeys this year, indicating potentially favourable developments in career, monetary fortune, and relationships. If you’re employed in a large organisation or are in a managerial position, you might also see a bump in job title. However, Monkeys are also particularly susceptible to being the victims of gossip this year, and might also feel more anxious due to personal worries.

What you can do: Allow time for grounding and balancing your energy to avoid anxiety. Master Mak Ling-ling advises keeping cool-headed and being extra careful before signing any contracts or legal documents – it’s best to hire professional help.

Lucky ornaments: Silver obsidian accessories

Rooster zodiac signs
Illustration: Time Out Hong Kong

Rooster zodiac signs

Years of birth: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

Romance is in the stars for Roosters, so if you’re single, you might find your rizz – and chances of finding a suitable partner – greatly enhanced. However, the happy glow from this star doesn’t last long, so it’s best to prioritise communication and mutual understanding before jumping into anything serious. Career and social standing are also on the rise for Roosters this year, especially those working for large organisations or the disciplinary forces. But you might also end up spending more this year, so budget properly to try and reduce expenditure.

What you can do: Discover romantic spots in Hong Kong to ignite sparks the month of love. Your soulmate might just be waiting around the corner. In terms of career, Roosters should proactively look for ways to shine at work this year.

Lucky ornaments: Green phantom quartz accessories

Advertising
Dog zodiac signs
Illustration: Time Out Hong Kong

Dog zodiac signs

Years of birth: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018

The Dog is another zodiac sign that is opposing the Tai Sui star this year, so you might expect to experience some big ups and downs this year. Some of the negative energy can be mitigated by traditionally auspicious events like weddings, births, and setting up new businesses, but all the same, it’s better for Dogs to be more cautious and conservative, and beware of causing verbal misunderstandings. On the bright side, this year will also bring opportunities for raising your authority and social standing.

What you can do: This is a year for spending more time outdoors to balance cosmic energies, so perhaps it’s time to take up hiking as a hobby. If you’re dabbling in investments, choose steady options or mid- to long-term projects.

Lucky ornaments: Accessories depicting the Horse or Tiger zodiac signs

Pig zodiac signs
Illustration: Time Out Hong Kong

Pig zodiac signs

Years of birth: 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019

With several auspicious stars shining this year, Pigs will find they are able to turn bad luck into good fortune in most cases. Employed Pigs will see their careers improving and business owners will see an uptick in performance. Those who are single should seize this lucky time to meet a partner – a portion of this group are even likely to get married and have children in quick succession. However, monetary fortunes will experience rather turbulent highs and lows, particularly for business owners or self-employed people.

What you can do: Pigs would do well to regularly set aside some money in case of a rainy day. You can still enjoy life in the city though – here are the best things to do in Hong Kong that are free.  

Lucky ornaments: Citrine accessories

Advertising
Rat zodiac signs
Illustration: Time Out Hong Kong

Rat zodiac signs

Years of birth: 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020

Rats may see developmental breakthroughs in their careers this year. Those employed in large organisations, government bureaus, or law enforcement in particular could look forward to flexing their leadership skills. However, you also stand a high chance of trouble involving willful female superiors or customers, as well as turbulence at home. Try to practise more tolerance in daily life, beware of accidental injuries, and take more notice of elderly loved ones’ health.

What you can do: Take the initiative to help older family members refresh their homes and replace old furniture. Don’t forget to donate items where you can, so you can help the needy as well.  

Lucky ornaments: Accessories depicting the Pixiu

Ox zodiac signs
Illustration: Time Out Hong Kong

Ox zodiac signs

Years of birth: 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021

It’s a bit of a mixed bag for Oxen this year. Auspicious stars herald the appearance of helpful benefactors and an influx of wealth, but due to unfavourable stars and the fact that Oxen are also opposing the Tai Sui star, one should be wary of unexpected difficulties and fluctuating mental health. Avoid muddled finances or dabbling in high-risk or speculative investments.

What you can do: Try to remain positive and avoid splitting hairs over frustrating issues. Have a laugh with these Hong Kong-specific memes. Also, keep clear financial records.

Lucky ornaments: Accessories depicting the Rat zodiac sign

Advertising
Tiger zodiac signs
Illustration: Time Out Hong Kong

Tiger zodiac signs

Years of birth: 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022

This is a year for Tigers to focus on their careers as an auspicious star will aid a work-related leap forward. Seize opportunities for work trips or expanding businesses to overseas markets. However, Tigers will also be more prone to sudden emergency situations, so be extra aware of personal safety, and don’t forget to buy travel and accident insurance.

What you can do: It’s a good time for Tigers to get moving, so spend more time outdoors and even on holiday – a short trip to Macau is always easily doable.

Lucky ornaments: Smoky quartz accessories

Rabbit zodiac signs
Illustration: Time Out Hong Kong

Rabbit zodiac signs

Years of birth: 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023

After a year of opposing the Tai Sui star in 2023, Rabbits will see things steadily getting back on track this year. However, there is still some inauspicious planetary influence, so you might be more susceptible to minor illnesses. Set bars slightly lower instead of aiming for the stars, and just go with the flow instead of fighting the tide. It’s a year for some R&R.

What you can do: Master Mak Ling-ling recommends staying in your job role this year. Entrepreneurs should also stick with familiar areas of business. For a spot of rejuvenation, consider a staycation or a spa day.

Lucky ornaments: Accessories depicting the Pig and Sheep zodiac signs

Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.