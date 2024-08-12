Subscribe
Hong Kong to expect rain and thunderstorms for the coming week

The city braces for another wet and gloomy week ahead

Jenny Leung
Jenny Leung
Hong Kong weather typhoon
Photograph: Shutterstock
After a brief respite of sunshine, the clouds have gathered once more over the city as Hongkongers brace for a deluge of rain and thunderstorms in the days ahead.

What is the typhoon warning signal in Hong Kong right now?

The Hong Kong Observatory (HKO) issued an amber rainstorm warning on Monday morning (Aug 12) at 7.55am, urging residents to take shelter as intense winds and heavy downpours – caused by the influence of upper-air disturbances and a southwesterly airstream – were expected to affect the city. Though the amber rainstorm warning was later cancelled at 10am, the Observatory cautioned that residents should still be alert to the potential dangers of river flooding, as locally over 30 millimetres of rainfall was recorded in many areas on Monday morning.

What is the weather forecast in Hong Kong today?

For today, Hongkongers can expect mainly cloudy skies with occasional showers and a few squally thunderstorms. Be sure to visit Hong Kong Observatory's official website for more information about the latest weather updates.

What is the weather like in Hong Kong this week?

Looking ahead, the nine-day weather forecast predicts a few showers on Tuesday (Aug 13), followed by more widespread showers and thunderstorms moving in from the middle to latter parts of the week. Meanwhile, the temperatures in Hong Kong are expected to reach as high as a sweltering 32 degrees Celsius on the coming Sunday (Aug 18). 

Follow us on YouTubeFacebookInstagramand Threadsor subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.

