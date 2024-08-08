Wan Chai’s long-standing tapas bar 22 Ships is about to say goodbye to the neighbourhood. This marks a significant change for the restaurant, which has been on Ship Street for 12 years, since its inception back in 2012. But the time has come for this beloved neighbourhood establishment to move on, with its last day of operation in Wan Chai on August 21.

Before you shed tears over the loss of their uni and rusa toast, we have to jump in and tell you they’re not completely gone. Instead, 22 Ships will be moving to a new location in PMQ – mark your calendars for its soft opening on September 6. Their new home at the old Hollywood Road Police Married Quarters promises a blend of rustic and retro decor, with a relaxed ambience. Integrated bodega tables will also encourage the spirit of communal dining and social sharing, which is a Spanish culinary ethos that 22 Ships has always had.

It remains to be seen whether all their menu signatures – from chorizo croquetas and scallops in ajo blanco to XXL Carabineros paella and Cochinillo Segovian roasted suckling pig – will make it to the new Central location, but Madrid-born chef Antonio Oviedo is determined to bring the same innovation and passion that has made 22 Ships iconic over the years.

Enter PMQ from Staunton Street instead of the Aberdeen Street main entrance and make your way to S109-S113, Block A, to find the brand-new 22 Ships in September.

