Matsuya in Hong Kong: Location, menu, prices, and all you need to know

The Japanese fast food chain finally arrives in Hong Kong

Photograph: Courtesy InvestHK
Popular fast food chain Matsuya has just opened its first branch in Hong Kong and is the newest addition to the city’s dizzying array of Japanese restaurants. Known for its signature beef rice bowls (gyudon) and various set menus at affordable prices, this beloved Japanese chain has got every foodie in town excited (and hungry!) Keep reading to find out all you need to know about the restaurant’s first location in Hong Kong. 

Where is Matsuya’s Hong Kong branch and what are their operating hours?

The Japanese fast food restaurant is located at Chuang’s London Plaza in Jordan and operates from 9am to 10.30pm daily. 

What is on Matsuya’s menu in Hong Kong?

Aside from serving its signature gyudon with various toppings such as spring onions, cheese, or grated yam, Matsuya’s menu features a wide array of mouthwatering plates like grilled meat rice sets, hamburg steak rice bowls, curry rice, and breakfast sets with grilled fish. 

What is Matsuya and why is it popular?

Since opening in Tokyo in 1966, this popular chain restaurant has 1,265 locations in Japan and 18 overseas branches. Along with other fast food franchises like Yoshinoya and Sukiya, Matsuya is one of Japan’s three biggest chain restaurants that specialise in serving gyudon. 

Will Matsuya have multiple locations in Hong Kong?

While the restaurant hasn’t made any official announcements yet, managing director of Matsuya Foods Hong Kong Co Limited’s managing director, Jun Hamano, has teased that “we also plan to open a second branch in Hong Kong later this year”. Stay tuned to our page for more updates in the future.

