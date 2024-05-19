According to the Hong Kong Observatory's nine-day weather forecast, the city is set to experience rainy conditions throughout the upcoming week. Caused by a trough of low pressure, rainfall is expected to be at its heaviest on Monday, May 20, with cloudy skies, showers, and a few squally thunderstorms. On the following day, Tuesday, May 21, the weather will be mainly cloudy with occasional showers, some of which will be heavier at times with a few thunderstorms.

As we head into the rest of the week, the rain will ease as the low pressure begins to depart, with mainly cloudy conditions and a few showers. However, temperatures in the city are expected to rise as high as 30 degrees Celsius, while humidity levels will potentially reach up to 95 percent – so prepare to turn your dehumidifiers on full speed, folks.

