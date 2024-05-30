Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
HONG KONG TYPHOON
Photograph: Mladen Antonov/AFP

Hong Kong to issue first storm signal of the year

Expect more cloudy skies, rainy days, and even thunderstorms

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
Advertising

The Hong Kong Observatory issued the Standby Signal No 1 at 5.40pm on May 30, making it the first storm warning to be issued this year. The signal will remain in force at least until 6am on May 31 and will assess the need for issuing the Strong Wind Signal No 3 depending on the intensity of the tropical depression and local win conditions.

As the broad area of low pressure over the central to northern part of the South China Sea continues to intensify, the city is to expect unsettling weather with cloudy skies and a few squally showers. 

Over the next couple of days, Hong Kong will have to brace for more rain and thunderstorms on May 31 and June 1. The temperature will sit between 26 and 29 degrees, with moderate (13-30km/h) to fresh (31-40km/h) wind speeds. 

Recommended stories:

Doraemon Hong Kong exhibition 2024: Tickets, dates, location, and more

High Street 'haunted house' lights up in colours for exhibition

Japanese dance group Avantgardey is bringing a headliner show to Hong Kong

Follow us on YoutubeFacebookInstagramand Threadsor subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.