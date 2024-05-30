The Hong Kong Observatory issued the Standby Signal No 1 at 5.40pm on May 30, making it the first storm warning to be issued this year. The signal will remain in force at least until 6am on May 31 and will assess the need for issuing the Strong Wind Signal No 3 depending on the intensity of the tropical depression and local win conditions.

As the broad area of low pressure over the central to northern part of the South China Sea continues to intensify, the city is to expect unsettling weather with cloudy skies and a few squally showers.

Over the next couple of days, Hong Kong will have to brace for more rain and thunderstorms on May 31 and June 1. The temperature will sit between 26 and 29 degrees, with moderate (13-30km/h) to fresh (31-40km/h) wind speeds.

