Hong Kong to lift flight bans imposed on nine countries starting April

Starting April 1, flight bans will be lifted from nine countries, including Australia, Canada, France, India, Pakistan, the Philippines, the UK, the US, and Nepal, initially scheduled to remain until April 20. Seeing that these countries no longer pose serious risk, the new policy will allow for Hongkongers abroad to return home. Countries will no longer be designated in groups A, B, and C.

Travellers are required to produce a vaccination record of two doses, a negative PCR test within 48 hours prior to travel, and proof of a seven-day quarantine hotel booking. Upon arrival, travellers are expected to undergo a PCR test and will be given a pandemic kit including self-administered RAT tests which are to be carried out daily throughout quarantine.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam also announced that social-distancing rules will still be maintained until April 20 and will not be relaxed ahead of time, citing that the Covid-19 situation in the city is still severe.

If Covid-19 infections do not rebound, social-distancing measures will be relaxed in three phases starting April 21. The first phase will include the reopening of gyms, beauty salons, massage parlours, religious places, game centres, and sports venues. Group gathering will be increased to four from the previous two. And restaurants will be allowed to operate until 10pm, from 6pm, allowing four diners per table.

Phase two of Covid measures will see bars reopening (operation until 2am, seat up to four people per table), as well as all other temporarily closed venues, including party rooms, karaoke lounges, and swimming pools. Restaurants will be allowed to seat eight people per table, and dine-in services will be extended to midnight.

Operating hours for these designated venues and guest capacity will be further extended in the third phase.

On Sunday, 14,149 new Covid-19 infections were reported in the city, bringing down the daily tally below 20,000 for the second day in a row. Positive cases include 8,273 infections reported through antigen testing and 5,876 via government RT-PCR tests. Meanwhile, 246 additional deaths were recorded, 205 patients who died in the past 24 hours were either unvaccinated or had only got one jab.

In an earlier announcement, the government adjusted the second jab deadline to April 30 and third jab deadline by a month to May 31 under the vaccine pass scheme. Entering restaurants, shopping malls and supermarkets require the vaccine proof via Hong Kong's Leave Home Safe App. According to the government, the city has enough Covid-19 vaccines for those eligible to get inoculated by the deadline.

Also announced on Monday, March 21, is the decision to retract a previous announcement regarding universal testing of Covid-19. Noting that the timing is critical, Lam no longer sees this measure as the most effective right now. The Hong Kong leader urges the public to get vaccinated and follow social distancing restrictions so that life could resume gradually in Hong Kong in the next four weeks.

Read our regularly updated guide for more information about the current restrictions and rules on public gatherings.

Do you still feel the same about our city even when things are looking a bit grim? Take the Time Out Index survey, and let us know what you think about life in HK now.

Want to hear the latest city news and learn about what's happening in the city? Subscribe to our newsletter and be the first to get the news.

Read more

How Hong Kong’s businesses are coping during Covid-19

10 Things you should know about the Covid-19 oral drugs