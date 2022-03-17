How Hong Kong’s businesses are coping during Covid-19

Life with Covid-19 is different for everyone, but in Hong Kong, this means experiencing one of the world’s strictest pandemic regulations. Some of us have been carted off to stay at a quarantine centre – Yes, in fact, I may have been one of the first to give it a test run – or experienced the dystopian moments of sudden lockdown, and everyone is still subject to stringent social distancing measures. Can you say bye-bye beach? And if, in the midst of all this, you happen to run a business in Hong Kong, well, you’re probably bearing the brunt of it all. Not only will you have experienced a very apparent commercial decline but, depending on your line of business, you may also be facing temporary, or even permanent, closure. Suffice to say, it’s been hard. OK, it’s been shit – absolutely steaming. But, thanks to a bunch of passionate and forward-thinking Hongkongers, the fight isn’t over just yet.

Photograph: Courtesy F45 Causeway Bay The indoor gym has found a way to survive outdoors

There are people in the park lifting dumbbells and doing press-ups, training metres away from others while an instructor talks them through the workout via zoom. It's possible to continue working out and follow all the rules because the will to survive is here. "There's no better driver of innovation than survival,” says Kevin Ho, owner of F45 Causeway Bay. “We've adapted our indoor workouts to deliver a unique workout experience outdoors using different technologies."

Everyone's struggling, and we’d all rather have some business than none. Talk to other businesses, there are no more secrets. Survival is the key.



Meanwhile, salons and barbershops have reopened, but during the time of forced closure, some have had to adapt quickly by offering home services. “The closure of hair salons didn’t come as a surprise as most hairdressers I know, including myself, saw enhanced restrictions coming sooner or later anyway,” says Ilya Yurlov, creative director of W52 Hair-Nails. “For quite some time – up until the government announced new restrictions – clients inquired about the possibility of home visits.” Support can come in many forms. “Contact your hairdresser, manicurist, eyelash specialist, fitness trainer, and everyone else,” recommends Ilya. “Even though you may not need an appointment right now it’s important to show support.”

Photograph: Courtesy Hot 'N' Meen Created by Chilli Fagara, Hot ‘N’ Meen is a delivery-only concept for spicy noodles and dumplings

No stranger to the ongoing struggle, Hong Kong’s food and beverage industry could also do with some support. Tracy Wong, director of Sichuan restaurant Chilli Fagara and her mother, chef Chan Kai-ying, saw a need for delivery in 2020 and adapted to the times with delivery-only noodle concept Hot ‘n’ Meen. “Delivery enables us to continue to connect with our guests beyond the 6pm closure rule,” says Tracy. “I believe that even though the demand for delivery services has grown in the past two years, whenever the number of cases drops, we will see people dine out again to enjoy the full Chilli Fagara experience. I believe we will continue offering our Sichuan delicacies wherever and whenever possible, be it for dine-in, takeaway or delivery.”

The quick-thinking continues in more arenas including our favourite bars and watering holes which have had to close their doors since January. For Sandeep Hathiramani, co-founder of a new bar in Central, Thirsty Shaker, and award-winning bar, The Wise King, this has been especially difficult.

The situation for bars has been very uncertain – like a seesaw. Every time there are a few cases, bars are the first target.

The only way to survive is to shift the business model. “We've tried to adapt as much as possible to bring our experience to our guests," explains Sandeep. "We [The Wise King] did a collaboration with our friends at Rex Wine & Grill and took over the bar for a month-long pop-up. Additionally, we reintroduced our bottle cocktail-delivery [for both bars through Instagram] across the city, and Thirsty Shaker is still open for limited days, Thursday to Sunday, so please do come by, have a bite and drink to support.”

Photograph: Courtesy The Wise King Both The Wise King and Thirsty Shaker offer delivery for their bottled cocktails

The tremors of Hong Kong’s social distancing regulations can be felt everywhere, even at our local grab-and-go street stalls and bubble tea shops. Healthy bubble tea house Mother Pearl have also felt it significantly. Controller Caddie Chen comments, “Our business has reduced at least 70 percent of revenue. We have currently closed our Causeway Bay and Quarry Bay locations, keeping our flagship store in Central open only."

Photograph: Courtesy Mother Pearl The bubble tea shop has had to temporarily close two locations until further notice

"We’re taking advantage of the situation for our team to rest and make up for their outstanding holidays. At the same time, we are taking this time to prepare for our fourth store opening in May,” Caddie adds. Yes, you read that right, the brand is looking to open a new venue. If this isn’t rock-hard resilience, I don’t know what is. It seems even now when every day seems like an uphill climb, there are those who get on with the struggle, adapt and ultimately, overcome. Caddie's spirited optimism is refreshing.

We believe when a situation hits rock bottom, it’ll bounce back up with an inevitable power.

And as we continue to do burpees in the park, buy bottled cocktails, order delivery and support local businesses. I think we really might be able to do just that.

