The Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) announced this morning that eight animals have been found dead in the Hong Kong Zoological and Botanical Gardens on Sunday, October 13. According to a government press release, the animals were all monkeys, and included a De Brazza’s Monkey, a Common Squirrel Monkey, three Cotton-top Tamarins, and three White-faced Sakis.

Their mysterious causes of death have yet to be determined, and the LCSD are currently collaborating with the Agriculture, Fisheries, and Conservation Department, while necropsy and lab tests are being carried out. During this time of waiting for conclusive test results, the mammals section of the Hong Kong Zoo will be closed as of today, to be disinfected and cleaned.

Other sections of Hong Kong Zoological and Botanical Gardens remain open for visits, and the authorities have also promised to closely monitor the health of the other animals within the facilities.

