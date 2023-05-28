The Londoner Macao celebrated its grand opening with David Beckham

The British-themed integrated resort celebrated its completion in a star-studded event and announced new additions to the property, including the opening of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter exhibition.

After being closed off from the rest of the world, Las Vegas Sands and Sands China celebrated Macau’s renewed tourism with a grand party to officially open The Londoner Macao on Cotai Strip. The festivities took place at The Londoner Arena last May 25 and were attended by A-listers and top officials of Macau. The event was officiated by none other than the iconic English footballer David Beckham, who also serves as the global ambassador of Sands Resorts Macao. He has been seen in Macau and Hong Kong in the past few days, making appearances to support the hotel’s much-awaited opening.

Photograph: Tatum Ancheta Guests of honour, including David Beckham, officially mark the celebration of The Londoner Macao at The Londoner Arena

The event marked the beginning of a new chapter for the Cotai Strip, as The Londoner Macao set the standard for luxury and entertainment in the region. Performances during the celebration included renowned piano virtuoso Lang Lang, Hong Kong singer-songwriter GEM, and Chinese musical theatre artist and actor Ayanga. The star-studded celebration was a reminder of the city’s resilience and its ability to bounce back stronger than ever.

Photograph: Tatum Ancheta David Beckham with piano virtuoso Lang Lang and vocalist and actor Ayanga

The resort’s impressive redesign, inspired by London’s iconic landmarks, has elevated its status as a must-visit destination for tourists and locals alike. Guests can immerse themselves in British history and culture through the resort’s five celebrated hotel brands. These include the newly opened The Londoner Hotel and Londoner Court, as well as Conrad Macao, Sheraton Grand Macao, and The St. Regis Macao.

Photograph: Tatum Ancheta The Crystal Palace atrium

Additionally, guests can indulge in the resort’s three spas, four health clubs, and more than 20 dining options, as well as shop at boutiques featuring 150 world-renowned brands. For business events, the resort offers state-of-the-art conference facilities, including the new 6,000-seat The Londoner Arena. Other attractions at The Londoner Macao include a stunning facade modelled after the Palace of Westminster and Houses of Parliament – it comes to life in the evenings with the Londoner Light and Sound Spectacular – The Crystal Palace atrium that boasts a 10-story-high ceiling, and a life-size replica of London’s iconic Big Ben that chimes every hour. Entertaining programmes include the regularly scheduled ‘Changing of the Guard’ performances inspired by the daily ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

Photograph: Tatum Ancheta The Londoner Macao's Big Ben

VIP guests and high rollers can enjoy an exclusive stay at any of the 14 bespoke suites at The Londoner Hotel designed by Beckham in collaboration with leading London interior design firm David Collins Studio.

Photograph: Tatum Ancheta Suites by David Beckham

Photograph: Tatum Ancheta Suites by David Beckham

During the event, Beckham announced with great enthusiasm that the property would be hosting Harry Potter: The Exhibition, a touring exhibition about the Wizarding World, in December 2023. The exhibition will showcase immersive design and technology, celebrating some of the most iconic moments from the beloved Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts books and films. Visitors will have the opportunity to practise their Quidditch skills, brew potions, pot a Mandrake, earn points for their Hogwarts house, and much more, all while learning behind-the-scenes filmmaking magic. Tickets will go on sale later this year, but those interested can already sign up for the waitlist today and be among the first to learn more and gain early access to tickets.

For more information, visit londonermacao.com.

Recommended stories:

Where to stay in Macau: Accommodations for every type of traveller

Explore more about Macau

Everything you need to know about Hong Kong’s flight ticket giveaway

Follow us on Youtube, Facebook, and Instagram, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.