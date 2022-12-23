Hong Kong
Timeout

Snow & Surf
Photograph: Joshua Lin

Hong Kong's first snow sports and surfing centre opens in Kwai Chung

Enjoy skiing, snowboarding, and surfing experiences all under one roof

Jenny Leung
Written by
Iris Lo
Translated by
Jenny Leung
Whether you're planning for a snowy adventure abroad or looking to hit the waves on your next summer getaway, Snow & Surf has got you covered. Located in Kwai Chung, Snow & Surf is an all-new indoor sports venue that offers snow sports and surfing experiences under one roof.

Snow & Surf
Photograph: Joshua Lin

Catered for all levels of skiers and snowboarders, the slopes – made from a special material known as the 'needle mushroom' – are not only great for beginners to experience the sensation of skiing on real snow, but also offer moveable jumps and obstacles for those who are more advanced to pick up some new tricks.

Snow & Surf
Photograph: Joshua Lin

There are also two snow belt machines that allow skiers to train and focus on improving their skills.

Snow & Surf
Photograph: Joshua Lin

As for those wanting to crush the waves, Snow & Surf offers a dual-runway surf machine (powered by six water jets!) with heated water in a temperature-controlled environment, making it perfect for everyone from beginners to pros all year round.

Snow & Surf
Photograph: Joshua Lin

If you're new to snow sports and surfing, there are various classes and training sessions available where professional coaches will guide you through the steps. For the more experienced, simply opt for their Park Ride or Surf Up session to enjoy the experiences freely. Professional equipment and gear rental are available onsite for skiing and snowboarding, while bodyboards and surfboards will be provided at no extra cost.

Snow & Surf
2/F, Shui Sum Industrial Building, 453 Castle Peak Rd - Kwai Chung, Kwai Chung

