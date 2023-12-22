Hong Kong
Timeout

Choi Hung Estate
Photograph: Iris Lo

Hong Kong’s iconic Choi Hung Estate to be rebuilt

The rainbow-coloured spot will be redeveloped in three phases over 15 years

Jenny Leung
The government has just passed the rebuilding proposal on Thursday (December 21) for arguably Hong Kong’s most famous housing estate – Choi Hung Estate.

Built between 1962 and 1964, Choi Hung Estate was one of the first public housing estates to be implemented in Hong Kong. Known for its rainbow-coloured facade, the estate was said to have been originally built on farmland and earned its name 'Choi Hung' – meaning rainbow in Cantonese – due to the appearance of rainbows after rainfall in the area.

Choi Hung Estate
Photograph: Iris Lo

The redevelopment project will be carried out in three phases over approximately 15 years, with around 2,500 units relocated each time. Affected residents will be given the choice to either relocate to the nearby Mei Tung Estate in Wong Tai Sin, or purchase subsidised homes at the Wang Chiu Road Public Housing Estate Phase 2 site that's currently under construction.

Choi Hung Estate
Photograph: Iris Lo

The Housing Authority will conduct site visits to consult with residents and community groups next year before a final proposal will be formulated for Choi Hung Estate. After the redevelopment project is complete, the number of units at the revamped estate is expected to increase from 7,400 to around 9,200 households.

Wah Lai Beauty Parlour
Photograph: Calvin Sit

From local bites and old tuck shops to traditional Shanghai-style barbershops, this historic site offers much more than its vibrant facade. Here’s a quick look at all the hidden gems around the estate:

