New nighttime show debuts at Hong Kong Disneyland on June 18

After more than five years of preparation, Hong Kong Disneyland is finally ready with its all-new nighttime spectacular, Momentous! More than just your average light show, Momentous celebrates different stages of life through six chapters – from new beginnings and childhood days to growing up, falling in love, overcoming obstacles, and remembering those who inspire us.

Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Disneyland

Featuring approximately 150 beloved characters from almost 40 Disney and Pixar stories, the show incorporates a combination of multimedia elements including large-scale projection mapping, theatrical lighting, lasers, choreographed water fountains (some go up to as high as 80ft!), flames, pyrotechnics, firework effects, and a new original song Love the Memory, created specifically for Momentous.

Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Disneyland

To celebrate this grand occasion, visitors can also meet and take pictures with all their favourite characters at the brand new Momentous backdrop located in The Annex. You can also dig into a scrumptious dessert buffet with free-flow character-themed desserts, and get your hands on a new series of light-up merchandise that includes personalised headbands, masks, necklaces, glow wands, tees, and much more.

Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Disneyland

Momentous will officially launch on June 18, 2022. For the first two months, the show will be running four nights a week (every Monday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday) from June 18 to August 14, 2022; and five nights a week (except Tuesday and Thursday) from August 15 to 28, 2022. Held at 7.30pm or 8.30pm, each show will last around 20 minutes. If you're planning to experience the magic, make sure to refer to Hong Kong Disneyland Resort's website for the latest information on show times.

Recommended stories:

New six-storey art space Haus of Contemporary opens in Central

Adidas and Gucci team up for a vintage sportswear-inspired collection

Hong Kong Palace Museum is set to open in July

Follow us on Youtube, Facebook and Instagram, and subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news and updates on what’s going on in the city.