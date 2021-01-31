Best things to do in Hong Kong this February
Your guide to the coolest events happening throughout the month
Are you a proud Dry Jan graduate? Or do you just want to forget about the New Year's resolution that you failed to keep? Whatever it is, you can look forward to Chinese New Year and Valentine's Day this February – even though celebrations will not be as loud and overt due to the city's current social distancing guidelines. Whether you're looking for ideas to celebrate February 14 with your most beloved, or searching for something festive to ring in CNY, you can plan out your month with all the best online and offline events lined up below this month.
RECOMMENDED: Keep up with your health goals with the help of our Wellness guide, where you'll find everything from places to explore outdoors and home workouts to self-care ideas and where to grab a healthy bite.
Please note that some events may be temporarily suspended in view of the latest pandemic situation. Be sure to check ahead if venues are still open before visiting.
The Unknown CNY Market
Back by popular demand, Farmhouse Productions is collaborating with Famaland once again to bring to you The Unknown CNY Market, featuring a new line up of small local businesses who offer sustainable, organic, and wellness products. Discover quirky greeting cards and stationery created by Hong Kong-based boutique illustration and design house Paper-Roses, enjoy baked goods from Ali Oli Bakery, plant-based 'dairy' items made fresh in Hong Kong by Garden Hill, sustainable Hong Kong-themed knick-knacks, and much more! All shoppers can enjoy free plum wine at the market as well as a 10 percent discount when dining in at Sohofama.
Chinese New Year Flower Market
Take part in one of the annual CNY traditions with a visit to one of the city’s flower markets featuring bountiful offerings of orchid, cherry blossoms, daffodils, and other festive blooms.
Initially, all 15 Chinese New Year Markets were due to be cancelled in response to the city's ongoing health crisis. However, on January 19, the government announced that all 15 flower markets would go ahead as planned with stringent measures in place. The number of stalls will be cut down by half, all staff and vendors must provide Covid-19 test results beforehand, and infrared sensors will be installed at the entrance and exits of each flower market. Larger market venues such as Victoria Park will be divided into smaller, sectioned areas for crowd control.
Flowers Gallery presents Self by Shen Wei
Bringing together a selection of works by Shanghai artist Shen Wei, Self is a solo exhibition that incorporates both photography and video work. The collection expands from Shen Wei's works from 2009 to present day, and includes his latest series Broken Sleeve, which was inspired by an ancient Chinese tale of an emperor who had cut off his own sleeve instead of waking up his lover who fell asleep on it. This particular series explores the dynamics of how power and submission, harmony and danger co-exist in the same space, while his earlier series such as I Miss You Already takes a look at the notion of desire and control through Shen's nude self-portraits.
East Point City CNY pop-up
East Point City's CNY flower market, returning for its 15th year, will be held from January 22 to February 11. Partnering with renowned local orchid farmer Yeung Siu-lung and the Hong Kong Wholesale Florist Association, the flower market will play host to a wide variety of CNY flowers, with some species sold exclusively at the pop-up market. Catch the live stream via East Point City's Facebook page on January 28 (1.30pm) where celebrity feng shui master Mak Ling Ling will be online to consult viewers on how to ring in the lunar new year with fortune and prosperity.
The Romance of Paris at K11 Musea
Treat your special someone to a romantic Parisian journey at K11 Musea this Valentine's Day. Begin your date with an al fresco afternoon tea experience courtesy of Fortnum & Mason at the Bohemian Garden, where it will be transformed into Terrasse de Verre, a picturesque French-inspired terrace with a pop-up glasshouse filled with flowers from Blooms & Blossoms. The package also includes a personalised bouquet created by Blooms & Blossoms. For every al fresco package purchased, K11 Musea will also donate $100 to the 'Food House - Social Miles' campaign organised by Onebite Social to subsidise two healthy meals for those in need.
Afterwards, make a wish under C’est Mon Cœur, the floating heart showcase in the Opera Theatre for the perfect photo moment. Continue your journey with a stroll through a picturesque Parisian street with L’Amour by Cartier on the 6F where you can send a love letter at the postcard pop-up counter. Finally, round off your perfect date at the K11 Art & Cultural Centre to experience Tracing the Fragments, Hong Kong’s first-ever comprehensive showcase of Central Eastern European Art.
Click here to book this special Valentine’s Day experience available from February 2 to March 14.
Cat Art by Shu Yamamoto
After touring its way around Japan and Taiwan, the Cat Art exhibition by Shu Yamamoto has finally landed in Hong Kong, and we're purring with excitement! In case it’s not obvious enough, this exhibition is all about cats. Recreating world-renowned artworks each with a cute, feline twist, the show features over 60 pieces of paintings, sculptures, installations, Insta-worthy spots, and more.
The Art of DC: The Dawn of Superheroes exhibition
Watch out – Batman is coming to town. Making its Asia debut in Hong Kong this month, 'The Art of DC – The Dawn of Super Heroes' will feature a jaw-dropping collection of life-size superhero figures, costumes, movie props, as well as original artworks and comic pages starring all of your favourite heroes and villains from Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Suicide Squad, and Justice League dating as far back as 1938.
Visitors will have the rare chance to see over 200 original comic scripts and almost 280 concept artworks by the co-creators of Superman, Jerry Siegel, and Joe Shuster, as well as original costumes worn by actors and actresses such as Christopher Reeve (Superman), Lynda Carter and Gal Gadot (Wonder Women), Batman, and more.
And in case you still haven't turned into a full DC Comics nerd after seeing all the artworks and props, there's also a pop-up shop offering nifty superhero-themed souvenirs to take home, and an interactive game zone where visitors can play detective in their very own comic and help the superhero defeat the bad guy!
Dare to be You! Dare to Dream! group exhibition
13a New Street Art Gallery brings yet another captivating art exhibition to town. Showcasing various media of unique art pieces, the exhibition, entitled Dare to be You! Dare to Dream!, brings together works by emerging artists from six different places around the world, including Spain, Hong Kong, China, USA, Japan, and Thailand. Featuring a colourful collection of paintings, limited edition art prints, art toys, sculptures, and a series of affordable lifestyle products, this group exhibit is not to be missed.
Disney Tsum Tsum Spring Garden Party
Langham Place is an expert when it comes to festive displays and this year is no different. Featuring Disney Tsum Tsum characters dressed up as animals of the Chinese Zodiac, the shopping mall's atrium is transformed into a festive spring garden where visitors can snap a pic with these adorable creature-characters. Don’t forget to browse around the pop-up store while you’re there, and take home some festive Tsum Tsum-themed merch such as plush toys, fai chun, red packets, and more.
Hysan Mural Design Showcase
Showcasing the wealth of talent and creativity in our city, Lee Gardens is putting on a special exhibition featuring the works of those who participated in the Hysan Mural Design Competition 2020. See the pieces up close at Urban Sky in Hysan Place, where over 20 selected artworks are displayed on wooden easels. Alternatively, visit Lee Garden Two and Leighton Centre to marvel at the two winning works from the competition – Island Gardenia by Editecture and Communion by Zoie Lam – displayed as giant murals outside the two malls.
Outside In: An Unconventional World of Art Toys
Featuring over 100 art toys and sculptures, the Outside In: An Unconventional World of Art Toys experience store presents a comprehensive collection of artworks by award-winning sculptor and art toy designer Jason Freeny.
The experience store, which will be held both at the K11 Art Mall Atrium and chi K11 art space, explores the journey of how Freeny's characters were born. From never-before-seen hand-drawn sketches and paintings to the now-iconic anatomised sculptures seen and showcased around the world. A series of life-sized installations will also be on display, including the world premiere of XXRay Luffy from the popular anime One Piece, and the Dissected Popek, the famous squatting balloon dog designed in collaboration with London-based artist Whatshisname.
Photograph: Courtesy K11 Art Mall/Jason Freeny
Visitors will also have access to take home a range of limited-edition collectibles, which includes a K11-exclusive Dissected Popek in metallic white and silver edition. Tickets to the experience store cost $60, with a special early bird price of $40 on offer from now until November 20 via kka.k11.com.
Le Petit Prince – Le Havre by Steven Choi
Celebrating the 75th anniversary of Le Petit Prince's first French-edition publication, the 'Le Petit Prince – Le Havre' is a solo exhibition by renowned Hong Kong illustrator Steven Choi, who made history by becoming the first Hongkonger to be officially authorized to illustrate a new Le Petit Prince picture book series.
Held at Gallery by the Harbour, the exhibition will showcase over 30 masterpieces, including new chapters to the book – which reinterprets the love story between Le Petit Prince and the rose in a modern fashion – that Choi has created exclusively for the show. Aside from new, rendered masterpieces of the book, a collection of sculptures will be on display and other precious collectables such as blind box toys, floral tea sets, and more.
Exhibition opening hours and dates may be adjusted following the city's latest social distancing regulations. For the latest updates, please visit fb.com/medialinkhongkong.
Houseful of Joy at Times Square
This CNY, Times Square has invited Hungarian visual artist and designer Kissmiklos to make his debut in Hong Kong with the Houseful of Joy New Year project. Using the artist's signature emograms – which showcases a variety of facial expressions created by various alphabetical arrangements – the display features a huge inflatable art installation of smiley faces, an interactive lottery ball cheering station, and an art exhibition of six lucky 3D emograms. Shoppers can also redeem a limited edition Temari ball-like red packet set and a stylish fortune bag upon spending a designated amount at Times Square from January 25 to February 8.
New Town Plaza x LEGO Moove Academy
Welcome to the Moove Academy! New Town Plaza has partnered up with Lego to get Hongkongers up and active this CNY. Plenty of selfie spots await in all corners of the giant display, including a stamina station where you can get punching in the boxing ring, a strength station with hefty lego weights, and a yoga station to test your agility. After your 'workout' session, take a rest by the four-metre-tall lego wishing tree, before checking out various lego artworks on show. Time to get moo-ving!
Vik Muniz: Grand Tour at Ben Brown Fine Arts Hong Kong
Renowned for his unique employment of a wide range of materials, including dust, diamonds, caviar, toys, scrap metal, vintage postcards, magazine shreds, and much more, to reconstruct images, Brazilian artist Vik Muniz is showcasing his fourth solo exhibition in Hong Kong at Ben Brown Fine Arts's new space in Wong Chuk Hang. Entitled Grand Tour, the show features a selection of the artist's most iconic works, taking the viewer on a fantasy ‘grand tour’ through time, art history, international cities and the artistic practices.
Dang Wen Li by Dominique Ansel pop-up
Just in time for the festive season, Dang Wen Li by Dominique Ansel has opened up a pop-up in IFC! Marking Chef Dominique's first-ever location on Hong Kong Island, the pop-up will offer all the classics bites – along with seasonal specials – found at their Harbour City location, as well as secret 'off-the-menu' items exclusive only to the pop-up, including a special bottled cold brew made exclusively by popular local coffee chain Coco Espresso. The pop-up will be open for six months in the form of a grab-and-go (no seating available), so if you're ever nearby, be sure to treat yourself and loved ones a few sweet bites!
Location: Shop 1025B, Podium Level 1, IFC Mall, Central
Secret Theatre Projects present Redemption Room
The global immersive theatre project Secret Theatre is back with a fresh new concept – and they're going digital. Presenting the Redemption Room, this year's event will take participants on a thrilling journey where they will get to decide the fate of six disgraced celebrities as they compete and seek redemption for their societal crimes – but not without some thrilling twists thrown into the mix as an evil entity lurks in the dark.
Every night, the audience will get to vote and decide on how far to push the contestants’ fears, judge the proceedings, and one audience member will even be asked to compete with the celebrities! What’s more, you can speak with each of the contestants via email ahead of the show to get to know them a little better and learn about their journey.
The experience will go live across the world over Zoom featuring contestants from Hong Kong, London, Singapore, Mumbai, Sydney and New York. Various screen times for Hong Kong audiences will be available from February 25 to March, so be sure to check the ticketing page for dates and time slots. Tickets cost $155 per person. For the experience, it is highly suggested to turn off your lights, light a candle, and prepare for the unexpected. Should you have paranormal fears please prepare yourselves accordingly, we hear Ouija boards will be involved…