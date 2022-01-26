Ikea launches Chinese New Year items so you can bring a little bit of that good luck home

The Year of the Tiger is just around the corner (Tuesday, February 1) and in keeping with tradition, Hong Kong is lighting up with bright and colourful Chinese New Year displays. Sure, social distancing restrictions remain, but that doesn't mean we can't celebrate in style and what better way to get into the CNY spirit than to inject a little festive flair into your home.

Enter Ikea's brand new Chinese New Year decorations, the Kungstiger collection, which includes everything from lanterns, rugs, cushions, tableware, and other home accessories to usher in all the good luck and fortune we need for the new year. The collection also has some adorable tiger-shaped products as well as auspicious floral items and multicoloured designs.

Photograph: Courtesy Ikea Ikea's Kungstiger collection for Chinese New Year

Homeware

Find comfort in lucky red tiger cushions ($149.90) as well as cute mini plushies that draw inspiration from the traditional Chinese children tiger-head shoes in white, green and red ($34.90). Hong Kong exclusives come in the form of a red tiger doormat ($49.90) and cushions with blossoming peony designs ($79.90-$99.90), along with interior decorations like magnets or wall stickers ($12.90-$24.90).

Photograph: Courtesy Ikea Jazz up your home with CNY accessories from Ikea

Lighting options include the more traditional looking red pendant lamp shade ($279.9) or the contemporary style peony lampshade ($129.90). There's even an artificial potted mandarin plant ($39.90) for those of us that don't have green fingers (RIP succulents) that will last for more Chinese New Years to come.

Photograph: Courtesy Ikea From lampshades to mandarin plants and more

Tableware

From decorative peony placemats ($12.90) and classic wooden Chinese New Year snack boxes ($199.90) to a see-through blue floral serving bowl ($99.90), tiger-shaped chopstick holders ($29.90), soy sauce plates embellished with a tiger ($29.90) and much more, Chinese New Year dining at home is looking much more colourful with Ikea's Kungstiger items. Visit ikea.com.hk to view the full collection.

Photograph: Courtesy Ikea CNY dining at home

If you purchase the items before January 31 and spend over $268, you can also redeem a set of lai see (red packet) envelopes and a 12 percent discount coupon at Ikea's Food Gallery when you present a same-day receipt (two sets of coupons can be redeemed with each receipt while stocks last).

Photograph: Courtesy Ikea Cute soy sauce plates with a tiger design

