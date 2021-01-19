Best Chinese New Year displays in Hong Kong
Our city's shopping malls are back at it again
There’s a whole host of great things to do this January, but there’s no bigger occasion than Chinese New Year. As the Spring Festival approaches, incredible CNY-themed decorations and displays have started popping up all around town. Whether you’re into Disney characters, Lego figurines, or grand flower displays, here are some top places with the most festive CNY decorations this year.
RECOMMENDED: If you prefer doing the decorations yourself, check out our guide on Chinese New Year flowers and fruits, and head to these alternative flower markets to avoid the crowds.
Langham Place
Langham Place is an expert when it comes to festive displays and this year is no different. Featuring Disney Tsum Tsum characters dressed up as animals of the Chinese Zodiac, the shopping mall's atrium is transformed into a festive spring garden where visitors can snap a pic with these adorable creature-characters. Don’t forget to browse around the pop-up store while you’re there, and take home some festive Tsum Tsum-themed merch such as plush toys, fai chun, red packets, and more.
Times Square
This CNY, Times Square has invited Hungarian visual artist and designer Kissmiklos to make his debut in Hong Kong with the Houseful of Joy New Year project. Using the artist's signature emograms – which showcases a variety of facial expressions created by various alphabetical arrangements – the display features a huge inflatable art installation of smiley faces, an interactive lottery ball cheering station, and an art exhibition of six lucky 3D emograms. Shoppers can also redeem a limited edition Temari ball-like red packet set and a stylish fortune bag upon spending a designated amount at Times Square from January 25 to February 8.
New Town Plaza
Welcome to the Moove Academy! New Town Plaza has partnered up with Lego to get Hongkongers up and active this CNY. Plenty of selfie spots await in all corners of the giant display, including a stamina station where you can get punching in the boxing ring, a strength station with hefty lego weights, and a yoga station to test your agility. After your 'workout' session, take a rest by the four-metre-tall lego wishing tree, before checking out various lego artworks on show. Time to get moo-ving!
Fortune Malls
In celebration of CNY, Fortune Malls has invited the adorable Lulu Pig to take over four of their shopping malls around the city, where each mall will feature a different Japanese-themed display. Catch Lulu bathing in a steamy onsen at Fortune Metropolis, disguised as a fortune cat at Ma On Shan Plaza, or join Lulu to watch the fireworks at Fortune City One! Fore more details of each mall and the displays, visit Fortune Malls' Facebook page.
Tsuen Wan Plaza
Take a trip to Tsuen Wan Plaza this CNY where popular local illustrator Plastic Thing has covered a 20-metre-long photo wall with the artist's beloved character 'Wai Sik Mui', which literally translates to 'Gluttonous Sister'. In addition, there will also be two giant installations – a wishing pavilion and a six-metre-tall fortune house filled with gold coins – where you can snap plenty of pics and welcome the new year with Wai Sik Mui.
