Ikea set to open new location in Tsim Sha Tsui this August

Swedish furniture giant Ikea is opening an all-new location this August! Setting up shop at K11 Art Mall, the 15,000sq ft space will be a new 'Plan and Order Point' divided into a home furnishing area, a home planning hub, and a bistro with Ikea's popular small bites and treats.

Photograph: Courtesy Ikea

To celebrate the new opening (and to test the waters), Ikea will be having a special 'Tsim Shark Tsui' pop-up on May 20 at K11 Art Mall. Nothing else has been revealed yet aside from the date, so watch this space for more details coming soon!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IKEA Hong Kong (@ikeahongkong)

