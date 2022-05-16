Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Ikea Close to You
Photograph: Courtesy Ikea Close to You

Ikea set to open new location in Tsim Sha Tsui this August

Along with a pop-up store in mid-May!

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
Advertising

Swedish furniture giant Ikea is opening an all-new location this August! Setting up shop at K11 Art Mall, the 15,000sq ft space will be a new 'Plan and Order Point' divided into a home furnishing area, a home planning hub, and a bistro with Ikea's popular small bites and treats. 

Ikea
Photograph: Courtesy Ikea

To celebrate the new opening (and to test the waters), Ikea will be having a special 'Tsim Shark Tsui' pop-up on May 20 at K11 Art Mall. Nothing else has been revealed yet aside from the date, so watch this space for more details coming soon!

Recommended stories:
The ultimate neighbourhood guide to Wan Chai
13 Hidden art spaces you should visit in Hong Kong
What's on: The latest foodie happenings to catch in the city

Follow us on YoutubeFacebook, and Instagram, and subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.