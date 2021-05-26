Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right 7 Hidden art spaces you should visit in Hong Kong
Cattle Depot Artist Village
Photograph: Nicholas Wong

7 Hidden art spaces you should visit in Hong Kong

Soak up some culture without venturing into high-end galleries

By Time Out Hong Kong and Jenny Leung
Art can be found just about anywhere, even in the unlikeliest of places. For those looking to step up their culture game in Hong Kong, we've scoured the city beyond mainstream art galleries to reveal small shops and venues that also double up as art spaces – check out some of our favourite spots below!

Hidden art spaces in Hong Kong

chez trente
chez trente
Photograph: Courtesy Chez Trente

Chez Trente

Bars and pubs Craft beer pubs Sheung Wan

This independent local bar and gallery hides in plain sight off Hollywood Road, in an alley across the street from PMQ. The venue draws a motley crew of local artists, musicians, writers, and basically anyone who appreciates art. The space frequently exhibits work from local artists and also serves a selection of wines, mixed drinks, and craft beers. Check out their Instagram for the latest updates on what's showing at the venue.

Empty Gallery | Tailwhip by Xper.xr
Empty Gallery | Tailwhip by Xper.xr
Photograph: Empty Gallery | Tailwhip by Xper.xr

Empty Gallery

Art Galleries Tin Wan

Located by Aberdeen Harbour in Tin Wan, Empty Gallery is a one-of-a-kind art space. What sets this gallery apart is that it’s almost pitch-black, like a cinema. Subverting the typical 'white cube' concept of art galleries, this space presents immersive and interactive exhibitions that lead to a full sensory experience of the works displayed. 

Floating Projects
Floating Projects
Photograph: Facebook/Floating Projects

Floating Projects

Art Galleries Shek Kip Mei

Floating Projects was founded in February 2010 by the multi-talented Linda Lai, Joelene Mok, Cheung Yu-tsz, and Lillian Fu. Tucked inside the Jockey Club Creative Arts Centre in Shek Kip Mei, the gallery questions the significance of space and being while providing an experimental space for artists of different generations to meet in conversation and exchange ideas, experiences, knowledge, resource and more.

The Wanderlust by Kim Yong-oh
The Wanderlust by Kim Yong-oh
Photograph: Courtesy Gallery by the Harbour

Gallery by the Harbour

Art Tsim Sha Tsui

The images that immediately come to mind when thinking about Harbour City are packed stores and overzealous shoppers. But tucked away inside the mall is a scenic gallery that boasts floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking Victoria Harbour. The works on display here strive to be accessible. Popular local illustrators and notable Asian artists such as Keigo and Yue Minjun have all made appearances. Take a break from retail therapy and opt for a spot of culture instead.

Outside In: An Unconventional World of Art Toys by Jason Freeny
Outside In: An Unconventional World of Art Toys by Jason Freeny
Photograph: Courtesy K11 Art Mall

Chi K11 Art Space

Art Galleries Tsim Sha Tsui

A multi-purpose art venue located within K11 Art Mall, the Chi K11 Art Space is a 3,000sq ft site that regularly hosts art exhibitions and educational programmes. The venue's vast empty spaces and particular layout allows versatility for each show to fully utilise the space and take on a life of its own. From interactive new media works to large scale murals.

Cattle Depot Artist Village
Cattle Depot Artist Village
Photograph: Courtesy Nicholas Wong

Cattle Depot Artist Village

Art Ma Tau Kok

Formerly an animal quarantine depot and slaughterhouse, Cattle Depot Artist Village was renovated and converted into a local art community in 2001, well ahead of revitalisation projects like PMQ and Tai Kwun. The site is free for the public to enter and explore as exhibitions and open days are held throughout the year by different art studios based in the village. 

13a New Street Art Gallery/Mr.Likey
13a New Street Art Gallery/Mr.Likey
Photograph: Courtesy 13a New Street Art Gallery | Melt Like Dali by Mr.Likey

13a New Street Art Gallery

Art Sheung Wan

13a New Street Art Gallery is a community-focused art space formed by a group of young artists, designers, and creators. Sitting quietly along New Street in Sheung Wan, the venue supports local and international artists by hosting regular exhibitions, lectures, and workshops to introduce a diverse range of artworks to the community. The gallery has so far welcomed the likes of Mr.Likey, 2Choey, and @surrealhk to showcase their artworks at the venue.

