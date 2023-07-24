Immersive restaurant Jǐng unveils new Song Dynasty-inspired menu

If you haven't yet had the chance to experience the immersive dining at Jǐng, now is the perfect time to visit and try their newly launched menu inspired by the Song Dynasty. Located within Auntie ĀYI at Pacific Place, this hidden restaurant offers a unique dining experience where you can indulge in creative interpretations of ancient dishes, accompanied by a 360-degree visual wall that tells the story and inspiration of each course. With its bespoke setting and interactive approach to dining, Jǐng allows guests to enjoy a delicious meal and learn about Chinese history.

Last year, for its opening, the dining experience at Jǐng focused on the Tang Dynasty, considered one of China's Golden Ages. This season, the spotlight is on the Song Dynasty, a period marked by significant social and economic changes. Through the experience, Jǐng aims to transport guests back in time, allowing them to explore the lives of legendary historical figures such as Su Shi, Emperor Song Gaozong, Lord Bao, and General Yue Fei.

The multi-course Song Dynasty tasting menu is available for a six-course lunch at $800 per person or an eight-course dinner at $1299 per person. Prepared by executive chef Michael Wu, the menu features starters such as the Capital Kaifeng Wrap, which includes bamboo shoots, mushrooms, lobster, scallops, and shrimp all wrapped in bean curd skin. There's also a warming Madam Song's Fish Broth made with shredded fish and ham. For the main course, there's Emperor Gaozong's Orange-flavoured Crab Meat, a citrus-flavoured dish made of stuffed fresh oranges with crab meat and roe, steamed in orange juice and wine.

If you want to enhance your private gatherings, celebrations, or corporate meetings with your colleagues, book the restaurant for an immersive experience. Jǐng can accommodate eight to ten people, with a minimum spending requirement of $6,000 per reservation. To secure a spot, make sure to book in advance at 9801 3006.

