Here's what you need to know about this snazzy new complex

MTR Corporation is gearing up to unveil its latest shopping mall, The Wai, on July 22. Located atop Tai Wai Station, this impressive complex spans nearly 650,000sq ft and is a prime example of MTR's Rail plus Community concept, which aims to "build sustainable and livable communities that prioritise people’s needs" by integrating railway stations, residential blocks, shopping malls, and community facilities into one convenient destination.

Photograph: Cara Hung

Around 150 merchants will be making The Wai their new home, including concept stores and restaurants that are setting foot in the New Territories for the first time. Shoppers will have a wide array of retailers to browse through – from fashion and beauty to electronics and home goods – while food enthusiasts can savour cuisines from around the world, including Singapore’s chicken rice restaurant Chatterbox Café, classic British all-day breakfast joint Brick Lane; Japanese sukiyaki and shabu-shabu restaurant Nabe Urawa; Korean BBQ restaurant Galbi Gung, and many more.

Photograph: Cara Hung

In addition to its impressive shopping and dining options, The Wai also boasts Hong Kong's largest indoor bicycle parking lot with enough space to fit 330 bicycles; Emperor Cinemas' Plus+, a six-house cinema offering a total of 912 seats; and over 50,000sq ft of outdoor green spaces to provide visitors with a refreshing escape from the hubbub of city noise. With so much on offer at this snazzy new complex, be sure to make The Wai your next port of call in the New Territories!

Follow us on Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.