American powerhouse vocalist John Legend is returning to perform in Hong Kong after six years! The talented singer-songwriter is the first black male artist to achieve an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards). After holding concerts at AsiaWorld-Expo in 2007 and 2018, the R&B artist is set to perform outdoors for the first time in Hong Kong this October. Read on to find out when and where the concert will be, and how much tickets will go for.

When and where will John Legend’s Hong Kong concert be held?

The powerful vocalist and pianist is performing on October 4 at AXA x Wonderland in West Kowloon.

How much are tickets to John Legend’s concert in Hong Kong?

Tickets for the concert begin at $780 for standing, followed by $1,380 for standard seats, and $1,880 for VIP seats.

When will John Legend’s concert tickets be released?

Hang Seng Mastercard holders will have access to priority booking on Klook from 11am on September 9 until 11.59pm on September 10. Members of the general public can purchase tickets from 11am onwards on September 11 on Klook.

What is the setlist for John Legend’s concert?

While the setlist for Legend’s concert hasn’t been confirmed yet, we'll likely hear him belt out some of his biggest tracks such as All of Me, Ordinary People, and Tonight (Best You Ever Had).

Follow this space for more updates as we have more details about the concert’s arrangements.





Recommended reading:

Hong Kong Observatory will issue T1 signal this afternoon

Memorabilia from Bruce Lee, BTS, Taylor Swift, and more will be shown and auctioned in Hong Kong

Starbucks x Miffy collection: Release date, collection, prices, and more

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.