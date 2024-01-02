JoyYou Card to replace elderly and personalised Octopus cards this year

Hong Kong residents who are aged 60 or above are being urged to apply for JoyYou cards as soon as they can. Under the Government Public Transport Fare Concession Scheme for the Elderly and Eligible Persons with Disabilities – or the $2 Scheme – Hong Kong ID card holders aged 60 and above and people with disabilities status can travel on public transport for just $2 per trip. However, this scheme will no longer be applicable to Anonymous Elder Octopus cards and ordinary Personalised Octopus cards from August 25, 2024 onwards, which means that if an eligible holder wants to enjoy $2 transport, they will need to use the JoyYou card instead.

The Personalised Octopus with ‘’Persons with Disabilities Status’ will still be covered in the scheme past August, but eligible disabled people aged 60 or above should apply for the JoyYou card anyway since their personalised Octopus will have an encoded expiry date. Applications for the JoyYou card can be made via the Octopus app or through physical application forms, which are available to download online or pick up at distribution points across the city.

RECOMMENDED: