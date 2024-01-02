Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Octopus card
Photograph: Shutterstock

JoyYou Card to replace elderly and personalised Octopus cards this year

Elderly and applicable residents should apply for a JoyYou card sooner rather than later

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung
Advertising

Hong Kong residents who are aged 60 or above are being urged to apply for JoyYou cards as soon as they can. Under the Government Public Transport Fare Concession Scheme for the Elderly and Eligible Persons with Disabilities – or the $2 Scheme – Hong Kong ID card holders aged 60 and above and people with disabilities status can travel on public transport for just $2 per trip. However, this scheme will no longer be applicable to Anonymous Elder Octopus cards and ordinary Personalised Octopus cards from August 25, 2024 onwards, which means that if an eligible holder wants to enjoy $2 transport, they will need to use the JoyYou card instead.

The Personalised Octopus with ‘’Persons with Disabilities Status’ will still be covered in the scheme past August, but eligible disabled people aged 60 or above should apply for the JoyYou card anyway since their personalised Octopus will have an encoded expiry date. Applications for the JoyYou card can be made via the Octopus app or through physical application forms, which are available to download online or pick up at distribution points across the city.

RECOMMENDED:

Follow us on YouTubeFacebookInstagramand Threadsor subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.  

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.