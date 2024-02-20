The Chairman’s Danny Yip wins the Icon Award at Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024

Ahead of the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024 ceremony, which is set to take place in Seoul on March 26, The Chairman’s chef and restaurateur Danny Yip has nabbed the academy’s prestigious Icon Award. This award is voted for by the 318 members of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants Academy, spotlighting an individual who has made significant contributions to gastronomy worthy of global recognition and uses their platform to drive positive change.

According to Yip, “This award is a tremendous honour, not just for me but also for The Chairman team. It serves as a motivator, constantly reminding us of the greater heights we can reach in the days ahead”.



Photograph: Courtesy The Chairman

Since establishing The Chairman in 2009, Yip’s restaurant has been widely recognised as a leading establishment in the fine Chinese cuisine world. Under his leadership, the restaurant became the first Chinese restaurant to be crowned number one on the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list in 2021, and also secured a spot in the top 10 as well as earned the Highest Climber Award in The World’s 50 Best Restaurants in the same year.



Even after its relocation in 2022, The Chairman continues to be one of the most coveted reservations in Hong Kong. The restaurant uses rare ingredients sourced from Southern China to create classic Cantonese dishes with contemporary twists like steamed fresh flowery crab with aged Shaoxing wine, fragrant chicken oil, and flat rice noodles – a signature crowd-favourite amongst diners.



Visit the 50 Best Restaurants TV Youtube channel to learn more, and tune into the live stream of the awards ceremony on March 26.

