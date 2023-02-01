Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
3M, Lift Up Kowloon East
Photograph: Courtesy 3M

Kwun Tong Bypass gets a revamp with 30 giant murals

The colourful transformation tells the stories of Kowloon East

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
Advertising

As one of the celebration activities for the 25th anniversary of HKSAR's establishment, the 'City Dress-up Design Competition - Flyover Fantasy Re-Run' competition invited participants to design giant murals for the columns under the Kwun Tong Bypass.

3M, Lift Up Kowloon East
Photograph: Courtesy 3M
3M, Lift Up Kowloon East
Photograph: Courtesy 3M

Featuring 30 sets of giant murals, the winning entry 'Lift Up Kowloon East' by local architect Derrick Leong and designer Annie Long breathes new life to the area by taking characters from different periods – from the Song dynasty to modern day – and industries in Kowloon East, and painting them onto each of the columns under the bypass. Using Premium Graphic Solutions by 3M, the entire project took a total of three and a half months to complete.

3M, Lift Up Kowloon East
Photograph: Courtesy Lift Up Kowloon East

Members of the public are invited to discover and learn about the transformation of Kowloon East by viewing the murals along Kwun Tong Promenade, starting from the Energizing Kowloon East Office (Vessel 01) located outside the Kowloon Flour Mills to Hoi Bun Road Park. Visit liftupkowlooneast.com to find out more about each of the works.

Recommended stories:

Registration for the Gay Games 11 Hong Kong 2023 is now open

Best things to see and do in Hong Kong this February

Top art exhibitions and displays to check out in Hong Kong right now

Follow us on YoutubeFacebook, and Instagram, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

    The best things in life are free.

    Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!