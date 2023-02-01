Kwun Tong Bypass gets a revamp with 30 giant murals

As one of the celebration activities for the 25th anniversary of HKSAR's establishment, the 'City Dress-up Design Competition - Flyover Fantasy Re-Run' competition invited participants to design giant murals for the columns under the Kwun Tong Bypass.

Photograph: Courtesy 3M

Photograph: Courtesy 3M

Featuring 30 sets of giant murals, the winning entry 'Lift Up Kowloon East' by local architect Derrick Leong and designer Annie Long breathes new life to the area by taking characters from different periods – from the Song dynasty to modern day – and industries in Kowloon East, and painting them onto each of the columns under the bypass. Using Premium Graphic Solutions by 3M, the entire project took a total of three and a half months to complete.

Photograph: Courtesy Lift Up Kowloon East

Members of the public are invited to discover and learn about the transformation of Kowloon East by viewing the murals along Kwun Tong Promenade, starting from the Energizing Kowloon East Office (Vessel 01) located outside the Kowloon Flour Mills to Hoi Bun Road Park. Visit liftupkowlooneast.com to find out more about each of the works.

