This summer, Lan Kwai Fong Association (LKFA) has rolled out Electric Summer, an exciting two-month-long campaign offering an array of promotions, deals, and experiences for Hongkongers to enjoy from now until the end of August.



For the foodies out there, LKFA presents a sweeping selection of dining offers at venues under LKF Concepts, the association’s dining group. Visit restaurants like Tokio Joe and Aria to sample seasonal dishes and time-limited menus, or book your tables for exciting dining promotions such as Kyoto Joe’s all-you-can-eat vegetarian menu (exclusively available on Tuesdays and Wednesdays), Baci’s snack platter and two-litre beer combo, Porterhouse’s steak frites nights, as well as Fumi’s bluefin tuna cutting ceremony and Cantonese comedy dinner.

Photograph: Courtesy LKF Association

In addition to dining deals, LKF Concepts’ restaurants will serve summery cocktails made with London No. 3 gin during the promotional period. Diners at Fumi can order the Kwai Feh ($128) mixed with Pei Pa Koa to savour an East-meets-West concoction, while Aria’s customers can sip on Emotion 3 ($128), combined with chrysanthemum essence and yerba mate tea, to delight in herbaceous flavours.

Finally, LKFA’s Electric Summer promotions also extend to beauty and lifestyle brands, as well as bars in the area. Experience taster trials for gym facilities and group classes such as K-Pop dance, hip-hop, and TRX (total resistance exercises) at Pure Fitness; receive complimentary B12 shots for every IV drip purchase at health and wellness specialist Reviv; or delight in a 50 percent discount during happy hour at rooftop bar Faye.



Find the full details of the Electric Summer promotions on LKFA’s website.

