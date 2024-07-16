These viral mochi treats are now available at City'super

The famous mochi balls by Min Fong Hong in Tsuen Wan are now available in supermarkets! City'super has just announced that they will be launching these chewy delights at five of their branches across the city, with an exclusive new almond flavour up for grabs. Here’s everything you need to know about when, where, and how to get your hands on them.

Where can I buy Min Fong Hong's mochi balls?

You can find the treats at five City'super locations, including Times Square, New Town Plaza, Harbor City, IFC Mall, and The Southside. Although there is also a branch at Airside, it is not included on the list for the time being.

When are Min Fong Hong's mochi balls available?

The mochi treats are already available at Times Square, and the dates vary for each location until July 24. Have a look at the release schedule below:

IFC:

July 16 (1pm-5pm)

The Southside:

July 17 (1pm-5pm)

City Square:

July 22 (1pm-5pm)

Times Square:

July 23 (1pm-5pm)

Harbor City:

July 24 (1pm-5pm)

What Min Fong Hong mochi flavours are there?

Min Fong Hong is offering boxes of six limited-edition flavours for their supermarket sale, including the popular pistachio and cashew mochi, along with the City'super-exclusive almond flavoured mochi. Each customer is limited to buying one box while supplies last. For more details, you can stay updated via City'super's socials or ask the store staff on site. And if you want to pick them up at their main store in Tsuen Wan, get going fast to beat the long lines!

Why are the Min Fong Hong mochi balls so popular?

Min Fong Hong has been selling a variety of classic Hong Kong snacks in Tsuen Wan since 1953, including their famous sticky rice rolls ($18), pork and chive buns ($15), and of course, their mochi balls (starting at $6) which are made fresh every day and well-loved for their soft, pillowy texture as well as insanely generous fillings.

