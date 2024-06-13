Hong Kong
chef masaaki miyakawa sushi kissho
Photograph: Courtesy Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa

Legendary Japanese sushi master Masaaki Miyakawa opens first restaurant in Macau

The heavily lauded sushi chef brings his first international outpost to Raffles at Galaxy Macau

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan
Galaxy Macau welcomes Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa as the newest dining opening within Raffles at Galaxy Macau. As renowned sushi master chef Masaaki Miyakawa’s first international outpost, this omakase sushi restaurant provides diners with top-notch Edomae-style sushi created by chef Miyakawa, executive chef Hironori Satake, and the restaurant’s culinary team. 

As one of six sushi masters in Japan to receive three Michelin stars at their restaurants, chef Miyakawa has had a wealth of experience at top sushi eateries throughout his career, such as Sushiden Kenzen, and Sushi Shikon in Hong Kong alongside fellow sushi master chef Masahiro Yoshitake. After opening his eponymous restaurant in Sapporo in 2014 – which earned three Michelin stars by 2017 – chef Miyakawa has since opened two more Sushi Shin by Miyakwa locations in Niseko and Tokyo. 

chef masaaki miyakawa sushi kissho
Photograph: Courtesy Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa

In Macau, Sushi Kissho embodies the spirit of wabi-sabi – the Japanese philosophy of appreciating beauty in simplicity – which can be seen in the meticulous care put into creating each dish served in the restaurant. Using high-quality seasonal produce flown in from Japan for their omakase menu, Sushi Kissho ensures that customers will have a different dining experience every time they visit. 

Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa
Photograph: Courtesy Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa

Chef Miyakawa combines Edomae sushi-making traditions with influences from his upbringing in Hokkaido to create refined sushi with precision. Enjoy his intricate culinary techniques as well as the harmonious balance of flavours and textures in each dish – it’s bound to be an unforgettable dining experience.

Visit Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa at Level 2, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Galaxy Hotel, Estrada Da Baia Da Nossa Denhora Macau.

