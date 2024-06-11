The Pottinger Hong Kong’s The Envoy to close after 10 years

The Pottinger Hong Kong’s British colonial-themed restaurant, The Envoy, is one of Central’s most popular restaurants that has been serving hungry Hongkongers for a whole decade. They’re best known for whipping up South Asian flavours like the signature tiffin lunch box set, panipuri, or butter chicken lollipops; and the bar also earned a spot on Asia’s 50 Best Bars list in 2016.

Sadly, the restobar announced on its Instagram account that it will be closing its doors on June 29. The bar is one of the many venues co-owned by Antonio Lai under the Tastings Group, the proprietor of Quinary and Room 309. The news comes after the group announced the opening of a new project called The Opposites, which Antonio Lai and Samuel Kwok will lead.





Photograph: Courtesy The Pottinger Hong Kong

Before closing, The Envoy plans to go out with a bang. This June, the restobar is bringing back 10 of its most popular cocktails for customers to enjoy. Sip on classic concoctions like Dewdrops of the Heart, Early Bird, Ship in the Night, and many more. While The Envoy officially closes its doors by the end of the month, The Pottinger’s speakeasy-style bar, Room 309 will continue to operate next door. The Pottinger hasn’t mentioned any plans for a new venue to take over The Envoy’s space, but we’re excited to see what’s to come soon.



