The Wise King's Sandeep Kumar to open a new bar in Soho this July

As Hong Kong prepares to host the highly anticipated annual Asia’s 50 Best Bars ceremony on July 16 and welcome esteemed figures from the bar industry, numerous new establishments are strategically gearing up to reveal their venues in July. Industry stalwarts such as Antonio Lai from Quinary and Shingo Gokan from The SG Club are already set to cater to thirsty punters this summer. Furthermore, we continue to hear about upcoming venues through the grapevine, with the latest buzz surrounding a new establishment in Soho from Sandeep Kumar of The Wise King.

Loyal patrons of the intimate bar can look forward to The Blind Spot, a new concept that will open on Aberdeen Street in the early part of July. Just a three-minute walk from The Wise King – located between The Old Man Hong Kong and the Dead Poets – the new venue will pay tribute to old-school concoctions.

Working alongside Sandeep Kumar are key members comprising a seasoned team with a collective 20 years of hospitality and bar expertise. According to Kumar they drew a lot of inspiration from the era and setting of the iconic Peaky Blinders TV show, creating an experience that will transport visitors back in time. The Blind Spot promises an eclectic mix of old-fashioned cocktails and retro-themed decor, each element curated to evoke a sense of nostalgia. Along with craft cocktails, the bar will serve premium wines, rare whiskies, and finger foods, including cold cuts and cheese. They will also launch a loyalty membership programme for their customers, offering exclusive privileges and a unique social experience.

The Blind Spot is located at LG/F, 39 Aberdeen Street, Central, and will operate daily from 6pm to 2am starting in early July. Follow The Blind Spot on Instagram to get the latest news about their opening.

