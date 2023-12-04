American pizzeria Alvy’s to close this December

If you love pizza, chances are you’ve most likely heard of Alvy’s. This New York dive bar and pizzeria has carved its place as a popular joint in the Kennedy Town neighbourhood, delighting countless patrons for their craft beers and sourdough pizzas for the past seven years.

Aside from offering classic pizza variations, Alvy’s has also won people over with their signature creations such as the char siu and bechamel topped Bak Gwei, as well as their fiery MaLaDiDa pizza. Sadly, Alvy’s recently announced on their Instagram account that they will be closing their doors on December 12; and they have not mentioned that they would be reopening in a new location anytime soon.

Be sure to swing by the restaurant to grab your slices of pizza, neck a few draught beers, and sing your heart out on their karaoke machine before they close their doors.



