Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Pizza at Alvy’s
Photograph: Courtesy Alvy

American pizzeria Alvy’s to close this December

The beloved pizza joint bids goodbye to Kennedy Town

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan
Advertising

If you love pizza, chances are you’ve most likely heard of Alvy’s. This New York dive bar and pizzeria has carved its place  as a popular joint in the Kennedy Town neighbourhood, delighting countless patrons for their craft beers and sourdough pizzas for the past seven years. 

Aside from offering classic pizza variations, Alvy’s has also won people over with their signature creations such as the char siu and bechamel topped Bak Gwei, as well as their fiery MaLaDiDa pizza. Sadly, Alvy’s recently announced on their Instagram account that they will be closing their doors on December 12; and they have not mentioned that they would be reopening in a new location anytime soon. 

Be sure to swing by the restaurant to grab your slices of pizza, neck a few draught beers, and sing your heart out on their karaoke machine before they close their doors.

Recommended stories:

Farewell, Sevva! Hong Kong’s iconic rooftop bar is closing in 2024

KFC collaborates with Nissin Foods for a spicy seafood flavoured fried chicken

TamJai invites Australia’s hottest firefighters to Hong Kong

Follow us on YouTubeFacebookInstagramand Threadsor subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.  

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.